Senate Republicans in tough races fretting over inability to pass COVID relief: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine (screengrab)

On Thursday, Politico reported that several GOP senators facing a tough re-election bid in November are growing frustrated over Congress’ failure to get a new round of COVID-19 relief passed.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t all be here until the election if that’s what it takes to pass a follow up to the CARES Act,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who has mostly trailed or tied Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), trailing in most polls against Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, agreed, saying “I do not think we should recess without a coronavirus package,” and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), whose race is also close, said “This should’ve been done three weeks ago … I’m very frustrated by that.”

All of this comes as the economic rebound from early summer has slowed, with the previous round of stimulus tapering off.

“The Senate appears to be sticking around for at least another week, if not more, to keep the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett moving forward,” reported Burgess Everett and John Bresnahan. “Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Barret are set to begin Oct. 12. And the House can always reconvene to process a bill if there’s any deal. But it might take a push from those most at risk of losing their jobs in a month to get any deal over the finish line.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has tried to hold the line on keeping the stimulus package spending low, fearful that another multi-trillion-dollar package would fracture his caucus. The Trump administration has proposed a package of $1.6 trillion, and many Senate Republicans have suggested they are open to this.

As of Thursday evening, there is still no sign of an agreement, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying no deal is in sight.


October 1, 2020

Trump vowes to keep the Navy SEALs from being accepting of women sailors

October 1, 2020

The leader of the free world complained about the United States Navy on Tuesday is his latest attack on those who choose to devote their lives to helping their country with public service.

Trump's latest crusade is a female sailors, which is a new rallying call for the far-right.

"The U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) recently changed their ethos and creed statements to reflect a gender-neutral presentation of the elite Navy outfits, doing away with gendered terms like 'brotherhood,'" the American Military News reports. "One change to the SEAL ethos was to alter a sentence in the first paragraph of the ethos to say, 'Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed' instead of the original, 'A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.'"

2020 Election

Notorious GOP operatives charged with felonies for trying to trick people out of mail-in voting in Michigan

October 1, 2020

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a pair of infamous Republican tricksters have been charged with multiple felonies for a series of scam robocalls designed to trick voters out of voting by mail.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are known for a number of failed schemes including paying off a woman to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault, are charged with voter intimidation, election conspiracy, and two computer crimes. Their robocall, targeted to Detroit and other Democratic-heavy urban areas, allegedly warned voters — falsely — that a vote by mail would give the voter's personal information to police, debt collectors, and public health officials administering mandatory vaccines.

