Quantcast
Connect with us

Senator with COVID attended GOP Oktoberfest celebration — after his coronavirus test: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ron Johnson speaks at a Senate hearing (screen grab)

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but his view on the mask mandate in his state has not changed.

Calling it an “individual responsibility” whether or not to wear a mask, Johnson said Saturday that he believes while masks can help mitigate the risk, they’re “certainly not a cure-all.”

A spokesman for Johnson said he did not attend the Judge Coney Barrett nomination ceremony at the White House — where several people appeared to have been exposed to the virus — because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus. Johnson attended the Ozaukee County Republican Party Oktoberfest Dinner in Mequon on Friday night after taking the COVID-19 test. His camp said he stood “at least 12 feet from anybody as [he was] speaking” and that he “quickly left the dinner after his remarks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is the third GOP senator to test positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The other two senators who tested positive for the deadly virus were Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Johnson, Lee and Tillis all attended Senate GOP lunches this week. Lee and Tillis are currently in self-isolation.

Lee and Tillis sit on the Judiciary Committee, which is now on a two-week hiatus from in-person proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump haunted by the ghost of dead friend, scared he won’t leave the hospital alive: Pulitzer Prize-winner

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed new details regarding President Donald J. Trump's state of mind as he fights to recover from COVID-19.

Haberman said that Trump's "friend Stanley Chera, who was a real-estate magnate in New York, died [of the coronavirus, in April]. Chera was older than Trump is and was in worse physical shape than Trump is, and Chera got very, very sick, very quickly, and basically went into the hospital and never came out."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Proud Boys’ founder rallies Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

The founder of a controversial right-wing organization that Donald Trump refused to condemn during Tuesday night's presidential campaign rallied supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center as the president remained hospitalized inside.

Trump was airlifted from the White House on Friday and is one of a growing number of top Republicans who have caught COVID-19.

UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19Chris Christie (*new)President TrumpMelania TrumpHope HicksKellyanne ConwaySen. Mike Lee (R-UT)Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)Bill StepienSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)Ronna McDanielRev. John Jenkins

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senator with COVID attended GOP Oktoberfest celebration — after his coronavirus test: report

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but his view on the mask mandate in his state has not changed.

Calling it an "individual responsibility" whether or not to wear a mask, Johnson said Saturday that he believes while masks can help mitigate the risk, they’re “certainly not a cure-all.”

A spokesman for Johnson said he did not attend the Judge Coney Barrett nomination ceremony at the White House — where several people appeared to have been exposed to the virus — because he was quarantining from a prior exposure, during which he twice tested negative for the virus. Johnson attended the Ozaukee County Republican Party Oktoberfest Dinner in Mequon on Friday night after taking the COVID-19 test. His camp said he stood "at least 12 feet from anybody as [he was] speaking" and that he "quickly left the dinner after his remarks."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE