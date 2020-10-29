Senior DHS official slams Twitter after being locked out of account for ‘hate speech’

On Thursday, Politico reported that Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan lashed out at Twitter during a news conference on border wall construction, complaining that they had briefly locked his account under “hate speech” policies for tweeting his support of the wall.

The original tweet in question had stated that “every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My tweet intended to educate the American people that borders matter, and the great things done by the men and women of CBP and DHS as a whole. My tweet was intended to emphasize that border security is national security,” said Morgan, who previously ran Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. “Americans across this great country didn’t get to see that tweet or the very critical information that was contained in that tweet because Twitter, they removed that tweet and they locked my account yesterday.”

“For some reason the ayatollah tweets out for the full and complete destruction of Israel and that’s OK, but me tweeting out about how effective the wall is and how it absolutely helps us apprehend criminals that try to illegally enter this country, somehow that is hate speech,” said Morgan. “With all due respect Twitter, your locking my account doesn’t pass the BS test.”

The controversy comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have accused social media companies of using their content guidelines to silence conservative speech — an accusation that is not backed by evidence.