Quantcast
Connect with us

Senior DHS official slams Twitter after being locked out of account for ‘hate speech’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mark Morgan speaks to reporters at The White House (screen grab)

On Thursday, Politico reported that Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan lashed out at Twitter during a news conference on border wall construction, complaining that they had briefly locked his account under “hate speech” policies for tweeting his support of the wall.

The original tweet in question had stated that “every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My tweet intended to educate the American people that borders matter, and the great things done by the men and women of CBP and DHS as a whole. My tweet was intended to emphasize that border security is national security,” said Morgan, who previously ran Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. “Americans across this great country didn’t get to see that tweet or the very critical information that was contained in that tweet because Twitter, they removed that tweet and they locked my account yesterday.”

“For some reason the ayatollah tweets out for the full and complete destruction of Israel and that’s OK, but me tweeting out about how effective the wall is and how it absolutely helps us apprehend criminals that try to illegally enter this country, somehow that is hate speech,” said Morgan. “With all due respect Twitter, your locking my account doesn’t pass the BS test.”

The controversy comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have accused social media companies of using their content guidelines to silence conservative speech — an accusation that is not backed by evidence.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senior DHS official slams Twitter after being locked out of account for ‘hate speech’

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan lashed out at Twitter during a news conference on border wall construction, complaining that they had briefly locked his account under "hate speech" policies for tweeting his support of the wall.

The original tweet in question had stated that "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s why counting 2020 votes could hinge on 13,500 misprinted ballots in Wisconsin

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Officials in Wisconsin are warning of delays in counting votes after 13,500 ballots were misprinted.

"The state Supreme Court declined to take a case Thursday that would tell officials in northeastern Wisconsin how to deal with misprinted ballots, raising the prospect of lengthy counting delays as clerks fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day," Patrick Marley reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Signs of a coming conflict are everywhere’: Why a 2nd Civil War would be quite different from the 1st

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

In 2020, the United States has been rocked by everything from a deadly pandemic and a brutal recession to civil unrest in a long list of cities to fears that violent conflicts will occur either on Election Day or after the election. Journalist Matthew Gault, in an article published by Vice this week, wonders if the political divisions in the United States run so deep that the country is headed for another civil war.

Describing the unrest that has occurred this year, Gault writes, "People are marching in the streets, aligned with two ideologically distinct factions. Many of them, overwhelmingly from one side, are armed, and violence and death has resulted when these two sides have clashed. The signs of a coming conflict are everywhere."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE