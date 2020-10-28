Senior officials: We weren’t aware of Ratcliffe’s altered press notes on election security until it was too late
Two senior administration officials are now saying that John Ratcliffe, director of National Intelligence, “went off script” when he mentioned during a press conference last week that Iran was sending intimidating emails to Americans in an effort to “damage President Trump.”
Ratcliffe’s prepared remarks about the foreign election interference did not originally include the reference to Trump, Politico reported. They were shown to and signed off by FBI Director Chris Wray and senior DHS official Chris Krebs, the director of the department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency. During the press conference, Wray and Krebs stood with Ratcliffe, but were not aware of the change.
Ratcliffe had made the decision on his own earlier in the day to hold the press conference about the spoofed emails, the officials said. The FBI and CISA joined in on the briefing so that the warning about Iranian and Russian interference in the presidential election would be seen as independent and apolitical.
A senior intelligence official said that Ratcliffe’s remarks were being edited, “until mere moments before he went on stage” and that “the broad strokes were shared with agencies who had equities in the press conference to make sure everyone was on the same page.”
Journalists were given little warning about the election interference press conference, up to 30 minutes to prepare.
‘One word for this: Vandalism’: Six days before election, Trump finalizes plan for ‘catastrophic’ attack on largest national forest
Cue the chainsaws and bulldozers.
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced its finalized plan to gut protections for the nation's largest national forest, Alaska's Tongass, opening the carbon sink to clear-cut logging and irreparable ecological destruction.
The change—at total odds with public opinion—means 9.3 million acres of the wild public lands, home to the planet's largest intact temperate rainforest, are exempted from the Clinton-era Roadless Rule, which prevented industrial activity.
"There's one word for this: vandalism. There's one emotion: fury. There's one response, at least this week: Vote," tweeted author and climate activist Bill McKibben.
‘Don’t be fooled’: Economists warn against deceptive Trump spin on new GDP figures
With the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release third-quarter economic growth estimates Thursday that are expected to show a historic surge in GDP following the worst contraction on record in the previous quarter, experts and Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump's election-minded efforts to portray the deceptive numbers as proof that the economy is roaring back under his leadership.
Even though the numbers have not yet officially been released, the Trump reelection campaign is already running Facebook ads touting the "fastest GDP growth in history" and celebrating the "Great American Comeback" that the figures supposedly show.
Trump admits he’s having a tough time reading which city he’s in off of his Teleprompter
President Donald Trump's Arizona rally took a turn as he began reading his scripted remarks on Wednesday.
Speaking to the Bullhead City, AZ, as the rally was hit with strong winds, Trump squinted his eyes toward the Teleprompter.
"To right here," Trump said with an awkward pause. "In Bullhead."
The crowd cheered.
"That sucker's moving so much I couldn't see Bullhead. I'm trying to go -- is my head moving up and down? You did a great job of anchoring these things, fellas. A great job."
Trump and his supporters have mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for accidentally calling Iowa Ohio in 2019. They said that it was an example of mental deterioration.