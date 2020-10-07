‘She made a lot of faces’: Fox News post-debate analysis attacks Kamala Harris for ‘smirks’ and ‘eye rolls’
Fox News hosts anchoring Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate coverage praised Vice President Mike Pence but attacked Sen. Kamala Harris for making “a lot of faces.”
Hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier offered their initial impressions of the performances at the conclusion of the debate.
“You can see why the Democrats were building up Mike Pence,” Baier opined. “It was disciplined, it was sharp. It was the best I’ve seen him. And he hit his marks. Sen. Harris obviously had some key points and the talk about COVID-19 and also about fighting for justice. But it seemed many times that Vice President Pence controlled the conversation in a disciplined kind of way.”
“It started out a little bit tentative,” MacCallum said. “But it built in a very strong way for the vice president. If his job that he set out to do was to hit his markers and to fix some of what wasn’t laid down in terms of the Trump policy and the successes as they see it of the Trump presidency, I think that the folks in the Trump camp are going to feel really good tonight. I would guess that the president is very happy.”
“And with regard to Kamala Harris, she was forceful,” MacCallum remarked. “She made a lot of faces at Mike Pence as he was making his way through some of his arguments against her. But she did her best to put her best foot forward.”
Baier refused to move on without also commenting on Harris’ on-stage appearance.
“You know, how those smirks and nods and eye rolls and laughs play on the split screen is another part of the debate,” Baier said. “It is part of debating on this national stage. And how that plays with the American people is a big question. The other big question is, does it make a big difference in this race?”
“I think that most people would say that Mike Pence had a very good night tonight,” Baier added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Joe Biden offers to fix Mike Pence’s fly problem
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself with a fly-swatter prepared to fix yet another of the problems the Trump administration is facing: the fly.
Pence had pivoted to talk about law enforcement and civil rights when a fly landed on his head. While there were many reasons viewers speculated the fly was so attracted to Pence, Biden proved to be the only one willing to step up and take care of the problem. Granted, given the place of the fly, Pence may prefer that Biden shoo it away, but it was an officer that prompted laughter online.
Biden's campaign also started the website FlyWillVote.com which connects to the website where Biden supporters can pledge that they will vote on election day.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris prosecuted Mike Pence at VP debate — here are her top six moments
Longtime prosecutor Kamala Harris took advantage of her legal experience during Wednesday's night's vice presidential debate at the University of Utah.
Prior to her election to the United States Senate, Harris served as a local prosecutor on both sides of the San Francisco Bay. She was the chief of the Career Criminal Division as a prosecutor in San Francisco. In 2003, Harris was elected SF District Attorney and was re-elected with 98.5% of the vote in 2007.
In 2010, Harris was elected Attorney General of California. She was re-elected in 2014 before winning her 2016 Senate race.
2020 Election
Mike Pence mocked as he’s ‘dominated’ by ‘the fly’ that spends 2 minutes and 20 seconds on his head
About halfway through the debate, a fly appeared to fly into Mike Pence's hair. It's unclear if the fly was stuck to his hair product or simply stayed for a short nap but it rested for several minutes as Pence shook his head from side to side.
It only added to the laundry list of unfortunate humiliations Pence faced on debate night. First, it appeared that he had pink-eye or something that could be coronavirus related, according to the Ophthalmology Times. Then reviews of Pence's debate performance weren't turning out well as his analysts claimed he was being smoked by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).