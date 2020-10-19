Six ex-Trump officials warn NY Post story on Hunter Biden is likely Russian disinformation: report

The highly controversial report on Hunter Biden pushed by Rupert Murdoch’s NY Post is likely Russian disinformation.

“More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’ The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings,” Politico’s Natasha Bertrand reported Monday evening.

The signatories said they were “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

“If we are right,” they wrote, “this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

The letter was provided to Politico by former CIA Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Shapiro.

A number of former Trump administration officials signed the letter.

“The former Trump administration officials who signed the letter include Russ Travers, who served as National Counterterrorism Center acting director; Glenn Gerstell, the former NSA general counsel; Rick Ledgett, the former deputy NSA director; Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA senior operations officer; and Cynthia Strand, who served as the CIA’s deputy assistant director for global issues,” Politico reported.

