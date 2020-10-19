Six ex-Trump officials warn NY Post story on Hunter Biden is likely Russian disinformation: report
The highly controversial report on Hunter Biden pushed by Rupert Murdoch’s NY Post is likely Russian disinformation.
“More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’ The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings,” Politico’s Natasha Bertrand reported Monday evening.
The signatories said they were “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”
“If we are right,” they wrote, “this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”
The letter was provided to Politico by former CIA Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Shapiro.
A number of former Trump administration officials signed the letter.
“The former Trump administration officials who signed the letter include Russ Travers, who served as National Counterterrorism Center acting director; Glenn Gerstell, the former NSA general counsel; Rick Ledgett, the former deputy NSA director; Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA senior operations officer; and Cynthia Strand, who served as the CIA’s deputy assistant director for global issues,” Politico reported.
News: More than 50 former senior intelligence officials, including ex-Trump admin officials like Russ Travers, have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the Biden emails saga “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation”https://t.co/FM6TOCpDSP
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘Dancing as the country suffers’: Trump taken to task for campaign swagger during pandemic
President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was blasted in a new 2020 campaign ad from the Democratic National Committee.
"He swore an oath to protect us," the narrator says. "But now he's on a reckless campaign tour infecting us."
"Holding potential superspreader events in state after state, dancing as the country suffers," the ad warns. "Too politically weak to deliver new stimulus relief, too selfish to save American lives."
"No plan to fight the virus and now a third wave is coming," the ad continues.
"Had enough?" the narrator asks.
NEW AD: Across the country, Americans are losing their lives and livelihoods.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign vows he won’t chicken out of the last 2020 debate
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new rule change that will cut the microphone of candidates who try to talk over the other during their allotted segment — a change that would serve to penalize President Donald Trump if he tries to interrupt Joe Biden the same way he did at the first debate.
The Trump campaign — which earlier in the day sent a letter blasting the "Biden Debate Commission" for supposedly changing up the agreed-to debate topics — has made clear they will still participate in the debates despite the new rules.
2020 Election
Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma
Longtime actor and activist Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.
"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges posted on Twitter.
"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," he revealed.
"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he explained. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."
The actor took the occasion to ask everyone to vote.
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.