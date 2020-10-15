Sleepless nights, hair loss and cracked teeth: How pandemic stress takes its toll
In late March, shortly after New York state closed nonessential businesses and asked people to stay home, Ashley Laderer began waking each morning with a throbbing headache.“The pressure was so intense it felt like my head was going to explode,” recalled the 27-year-old freelance writer from Long Island.She tried spending less time on the computer and taking over-the-counter pain medication, but the pounding kept breaking through — a constant drumbeat to accompany her equally incessant worries about COVID-19.After a month and a half with a pounding headache, Ashley Laderer decided to visit a n…
US book stores launch ‘Boxed Out’ campaign against Amazon
The American Booksellers Association has launched an advertising campaign against Amazon to alert the public to what it calls the growing danger that book stores are under from the online goliath during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign, the first of its kind, was sparked by Amazon's "Prime Day" on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which Amazon offers bargains on products.
Since the pandemic began, 35 book stores belonging to the ABA have had to shut their doors for good, the association told AFP, adding that some 20 percent of independent bookstores are under threat of closure.
Coronaspeak has gone viral — and the English language may never be the same
This weekend, I’m having quarantinis with my quaranteam. It will be nice to be together in person, since we all have Zoom fatigue. We’ll meet outdoors, so no need for PPE, but we’ll still social distance. After all, we aren’t covidiots, and we sure don’t want a second wave. If we have to lock down to flatten the curve again, it would be a coronapocalypse.A year ago, that paragraph would have been unintelligible. Now, it’s as clear as a plexiglass shield.The eight-month-old pandemic has had such a huge impact on the English language that editors of the venerable Oxford English Dictionary have s... (more…)
Coronavirus reinfections are real — here’s what that means for controlling the pandemic
The first confirmed case of an American who got COVID-19 twice adds to scant but mounting evidence that people can be reinfected with the coronavirus — and get sicker than during the initial bout.The 25-year-old Nevada man, who had no known immune problems, got a mild case of COVID-19 in April. About a month later, he was diagnosed again and needed hospitalization and oxygen, according to the report published Monday in Lancet Infectious Diseases.The authors say at least three other confirmed cases have been published worldwide, including the first in Hong Kong barely two months ago. But the CO... (more…)