So-called ‘explicit emails and photos’ of Hunter Biden were being sold in Kiev last year for $5 million: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

Moses Robinson, Getty Images North America, AFP | File photo of Hunter Biden

On Wednesday, Time Magazine reported that overseas operatives were shopping explicit emails and photographs purporting to be of Joe Biden’s son in Kiev, Ukraine for $5 million — with the hope of selling them to GOP allies of President Donald Trump.

“The emails’ alleged availability, which has not been previously reported, comes to light in the wake of Giuliani’s recent claims that he obtained private photos and emails of Hunter Biden from a broken laptop abandoned in Delaware,” reported Simon Shuster. “Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has passed this material to right-wing news outlets, which began publishing it last week. Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment on the origins of the material he obtained.”

“The two people who said they were approached with Hunter Biden’s alleged emails last year did not know whether any of them were real and they declined to identify who was behind the offers, the first of which came in late May 2019 and the second in mid-September 2019,” said the report. “The two people said they could not confirm whether any of the material presented to them was the same as that which has been recently published in the U.S.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
How Donald Trump Jr. could crush Republican senators — and take over the GOP from his father

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

When Donald Trump first announced, in 2015, that he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination, no one in the GOP gave much thought to his son, Donald Trump, Jr. But the younger Trump has since become a prominent figure in the Trumpian version of the Republican Party. Journalist David Smith discusses the rise of Trump, Jr. in an article published in The Guardian this week, explaining why he has become so popular with a certain type of Republican voter — even though some conservatives view him as a glaring example of the GOP's intellectual decline.

Experts don’t trust Ratcliffe’s announcement on election hacking

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was joined Wednesday in a live press conference with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top national security officials to address the public on election concerns.

Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia "have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters and damaged President Trump."

Trump was asked to denounce the Proud Boys during last week's debate.

Watch the video below and scroll down further for responses to Ratcliffe's delivery of remarks.

About Amy Coney Barrett’s secret church stint

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

There’s an important omission from Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate questionnaire about her fitness to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

She failed to disclose that she served as Council Chair for St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, Ind., for two one-year appointments, between 2013 and June 2015. Her responsibilities included providing counsel and advice to the pastor and assisting in all church duties, according to the church’s documents on its Council Bylaws.

