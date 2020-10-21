So-called ‘explicit emails and photos’ of Hunter Biden were being sold in Kiev last year for $5 million: report

On Wednesday, Time Magazine reported that overseas operatives were shopping explicit emails and photographs purporting to be of Joe Biden’s son in Kiev, Ukraine for $5 million — with the hope of selling them to GOP allies of President Donald Trump.

“The emails’ alleged availability, which has not been previously reported, comes to light in the wake of Giuliani’s recent claims that he obtained private photos and emails of Hunter Biden from a broken laptop abandoned in Delaware,” reported Simon Shuster. “Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has passed this material to right-wing news outlets, which began publishing it last week. Giuliani did not respond to requests for comment on the origins of the material he obtained.”

“The two people who said they were approached with Hunter Biden’s alleged emails last year did not know whether any of them were real and they declined to identify who was behind the offers, the first of which came in late May 2019 and the second in mid-September 2019,” said the report. “The two people said they could not confirm whether any of the material presented to them was the same as that which has been recently published in the U.S.”