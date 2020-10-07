‘Socialist propaganda’: Texas voters go ballistic after GOP chairman gets COVID and party calls for masks

Republicans in Texas expressed outrage at the Dallas County Republican Party after it called for people to wear face masks.

The plea for facial coverings came this week after Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Facebook.

“The Chairman was exposed at a personal event over the weekend and immediately started the process of self-quarantining,” a statement from the party said. “He and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks – no Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers have been exposed. The Chairman is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions.”

The post was accompanied by a graphic that said, “Y’all wear masks.”

Many followers of the Dallas County Republican Party lashed out at the call for personal safety measures.

“So bc he tested positive you are now demanding we all wear a mask,” Tami Cooke wrote. “This is not the Republican Party I want to be associated with. Stop with your agenda.”

“Stop promoting the ridiculousness of masks,” Michael Wilcox chimed in. “A mask does nothing outside of a controlled environment. It’s simply a psychological comfort to those whom live in fear.”

“So, Dallas County Republicans are pushing the socialist propaganda…. very interesting!” Shane Pratt complained.

“Time to reform the party in certain counties! Let’s start with Dallas!!” Christy Bee agreed.

Other commenters lamented the negative reaction to the public safety announcement.

“I wish you and our nation a speedy recovery from the effects of COVID,” Rudy Oeftering wrote. “I’m very sad to see the comments here. To those mocking mask-wearing; if we Republicans lose in November it will be largely due to your obstinance and defiance of simple public health requests. Why do you think R’s are so upside down in attracting voters over 65?”

