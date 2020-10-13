Quantcast
Connect with us

South Dakota racists freak out after Black resident — George Floyd’s uncle — calls for cops’ Confederate emblems to be removed

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd (Twitter)

A resident of Gettysburg, South Dakota is battling with his community after leading the charge to remove the Confederate flag-adorned patches from the uniforms of police officers in his town. The man also happens to be the late George Floyd’s uncle.

Selwyn Jones settled in his wife’s hometown of Gettysburg with a population of 1,162, bought a motel and thought he was going to enjoy a quiet life in the country. Following the death of Floyd, everything changed when Jones became personally involved in social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Star Tribune reported that hundreds of local residents took to Facebook to call for the return of the Confederate flag patches – attacking Jones, Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the process. A private group called “Gettysburg South Dakota FOR FREEDOM” with 342 members have used the social media forum to air their grievances about not winning the fight to keep the Confederate flag patches in play.

“If you’re offended by a piece of cloth, but think dealing drugs to kids is alright, you might be this moron,” said one post with Jones’ picture.

“What I know is power and control showed up: ‘We’re not going to do anything to change the patch because a Black guy that got murdered [has an uncle who lives] in our town,’ ” Jones said. “There’s progress in every place of the world — every nook and cranny — except in my little town.”

The town of Gettysburg was settled by Union soldiers after a victory against the pro-slavery South.

“I certainly think they reflect white supremacy ideology,” said University of St. Thomas Prof. Lisa Waldner who has studied white supremacy for 20 years. “White supremacists will say, ‘We’re not against Black people, we just don’t think Black people should get special treatment.’ Or, they’ll say, ‘We love white history.’ ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If someone don’t like the comments being put on there they are more than welcome to go somewhere else,” said Monty Mikkelsen, who created the Facebook group. Mikkelsen lives 60 miles away in Pierre. “These are people that are speaking their mind.”

“Sometimes I sit back and I think, ‘Where am I at?,’ you know? ‘Where am I living?’ ” Jones said. “And reality is my nephew got murdered in the middle of the street over a supposedly [fake] 20 dollar bill … but it was enough to change the whole entire world and to maybe make the world a better place.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Sheldon Whitehouse masterfully exposes right-wing conspiracy to rig the courts

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) laid out a vast right-wing conspiracy to stack the courts to benefit a handful of billionaires.

The Rhode Island Democrat showed how the deeply conservative Federalist Society, Judicial Crisis Network and Donors Trust spent hundreds of millions of dollars to rig the courts -- and the election map -- in favor of Republicans and their corporate sponsors.

"It's a $250 million dark money operation, [and] $250 million is a lot of money to spend if you aren't getting anything for it," Whitehouse said. "So that raises the question: What are they getting for it?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter who can’t do math calls progressive radio host to share ‘ridiculous’ numbers

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

I was away for the long weekend, but back on my SiriusXM show today and looking forward to being back!

And thought I’d put up this call from Neil in North Carolina, a man who had some ridiculous numbers and couldn’t seem to add them up — and also seemed not to know that Trump’s press secretary, now with coronavirus, never wore a mask.

After refuting his numbers, we then got into the discussion about masks, in which he asked if I actually wear a mask everywhere. He couldn’t seem to understand that many people where masks out in public all the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyers ask SCOTUS for emergency stay to keep his tax records from Manhattan DA

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyers are once again asking the United States Supreme Court to help him keep his tax records hidden from the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office.

Trump attorneys on Tuesday filed for an emergency stay to prevent the DA's office from accessing the president's financial information as part of its investigation into potential tax fraud.

In their filing, the president's lawyers argued that the Manhattan DA's subpoena of his financial records is "an overbroad 'fishing expedition'" that "was issued 'in bad faith' to harass him."

Vance's office last month revealed in a court filing that it had grounds to investigate the president and his business for tax fraud, which suggests that the scope of its investigation is well beyond the illegal hush-money payments made by former "fixer" Michael Cohen on the president's behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE