Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests negative for COVID

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested negative for COVID-19, her office reported on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician,” deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill posted on Twitter.

“Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative,” he noted.

Speaker Pelosi is second in the line of succession and would ascend to the presidency if anything happened to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump has tested positive for the virus; Pence has tested negative.

The news comes as the White House is suffering an outbreak of the virus.