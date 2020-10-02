Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests negative for COVID
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested negative for COVID-19, her office reported on Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician,” deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill posted on Twitter.
“Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative,” he noted.
Speaker Pelosi is second in the line of succession and would ascend to the presidency if anything happened to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump has tested positive for the virus; Pence has tested negative.
The news comes as the White House is suffering an outbreak of the virus.
2020 Election
What the 25th Amendment says about presidents who are ‘unable’ to serve
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be out of a job after the New York Times reported that in spring 2017 – months into President Donald Trump’s administration – he talked about recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
The revelation follows an unsigned Sept. 5 New York Times op-ed reporting that Trump’s Cabinet members had also discussed using the 25th Amendment, but decided against it to avoid causing a “constitutional crisis.”
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. event in Texas postponed after president tests positive for coronavirus
The news that President Donald Trump and first ladyy Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus brought prayers and widespread expressions of concern from Texas officials across the political spectrum on Friday — and the postponement of a Trump campaign event in the state that would have featured the president's son.
Donald Trump Jr. had been scheduled to appear in McAllen for a get-out-the-vote lunch event Friday, alongside Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle. But local GOP officials said the event would be moved back to a later date "out of an abundance of caution."
"As many of you know, President Trump has tested for COVID19 and both Kimberly and Donald Trump Jr have been in close proximity to President Trump, our First Lady, Ivanka Trump, and Hope Hicks," the Hidalgo County GOP wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. will be in quarantine for the next couple of days until they test negative for COVID."
2020 Election
Donald Trump had it coming
The last thing any of us should want is the president becoming some kind of QAnon martyr. Other than that, however, I reserve the right to feel however I want to feel about the president and his wife coming down with a case of Covid-19. My life and your life have been turned upside down—and we’re the lucky ones. Some of us are out of work. Some of us are getting sick or sicker. Some have buried mothers, uncles, cousins and sons. All of us have felt the empurpled rage of being lied to endlessly.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board