Speaker Pelosi blasts Wolf Blitzer on national TV: ‘You’re always an apologist’ for Republican positions
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went head-to-head with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday saying, “What I say to you is, I don’t know why you’re always an apologist – and many of your colleagues – are apologists for the Republican position.”
Speaker Pelosi calls out Wolf Blitzer in COVID relief interview:
"I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues, apologists for the Republican position." pic.twitter.com/yVwUo17a96
Because ‘people are suffering,’ Ro Khanna says Democrats have ‘moral obligation’ to pursue deal with White House on COVID relief
Still alone among progressive members of Congress in publicly urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to run with the Trump White House's $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief offer, Rep. Ro Khanna said Monday that Democratic lawmakers have a "moral obligation" to pursue a deal to provide additional aid to individuals and families facing a deadly pandemic, mass layoffs, a growing hunger crisis, and a looming wave of evictions.
While Khanna is thus far the only progressive member of Congress to speak out in support of accepting most of what's in the $1.8 trillion White House proposal—which includes one-time stimulus payments that for many families would be bigger than the previous round, a $400-per-week federal boost in unemployment insurance, and $300 billion to state and local governments—the California Democrat told Roll Call Monday that a number of his fellow Democrats have expressed a similar position in private.
National Guard ‘available’ in US capital in case of election unrest
Reserve troops of the US National Guard will be available for deployment in the US capital in case of trouble following the November 3 elections, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Tuesday.
"There have been no requests from other agencies to support at this time, but we're always available to support" the city's police department of other federal agencies, McCarthy said at a press conference.
McCarthy, who has ultimate command of the National Guard in the nation's capital, defended the use of reservist troops during protests against police brutality and racism over the summer.
An inquiry has been launched into the actions of the National Guard during a heavy-handed crowd dispersal operation in Washington in June.
WATCH: GOP Senator reads ‘mean tweets’ about Amy Coney Barrett: ‘One called you a white colonizer’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used some of his time during the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday to read what he referred to as "mean tweets" against the judicial nominee.
"Behind the curtains, we're hearing all kinds of things about you," Tillis said. "One called you a 'white colonizer' for actually adoption two Haitian children. We have another one calling you a 'handsmaid in a clown car' and it will be submitted for the record, but the profanity used in there..."