Spike Lee favorite Thomas Jefferson Byrd found shot dead
The Tony-nominated African-American actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in numerous Spike Lee movies, was found shot dead in the southern US city of Atlanta at the weekend, sparking an outpouring of grief and praise for his work.
Police found the 70-year-old dead in the southwest of the Georgia state capital on Saturday, with several gunshot wounds to the back, a spokesman told AFP. An emergency medical team rushed to the scene and confirmed he was dead upon their arrival.
An investigation has been launched, but police have made no arrests so far.
An intense and experienced stage actor, Byrd made his silver screen breakthrough late in life, at the age of 45, when he appeared in Lee’s movie “Clockers.”
Whether he was playing the boss in “Clockers,” or the father in “Get on the Bus,” his talent and physical presence made him stand out in Lee’s films and caught the attention of other directors.
But he returned to work with Lee on several other projects, including a 2017-2019 series based on Lee’s own movie “She’s Gotta Have It.” and the 2015 film “Chi-Raq.”
“Tom is my guy,” Lee said on his Instagram account. “I’m so sad.”
“Byrd was brave, funny, creative, country, smooth, expressive and a joy to be around,” said actor Wendell Pierce, who appeared with him in “Get on the Bus.”
“What a fine actor,” said Oscar-winner Viola Davis on Twitter. “Loved working with you Byrd…So sad your life ended this way.”
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don't trust what the White House is saying about the president's health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.
The disapproval rating of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don't believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.
Latest Headlines
Leaked docs from inside ‘Omnicidal’ ExxonMobil reveal plan to increase climate-killing emissions
New reporting Monday based on leaked internal documents reveals ExxonMobil has been planning to notably increase annual carbon dioxide emissions—a revelation that did not shock climate campaigners but still elicited fresh condemnation.
"To no one's surprise, Exxon is continuing to drive catastrophic climate change by putting profits before people and our planet," the advocacy group Food & Water Watch declared in response to the exclusive reporting by Bloomberg Green.
"What a slap in the face for fire-fighters, doctors, nurses, and frontline communities around the world," tweeted the nonprofit Avaaz. "The climate crisis is here, now—it's time for Exxon to wake up and smell the reality!"
Breaking Banner
Trump is planning to appear at the next presidential debate with Joe Biden: report
Speaking to CNN, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh says that President Trump is planning on participating in the next presidential debate with Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15.
"It is the President’s intention to debate," she said.
The announcement comes on the same day Trump announced that he'll be discharged from Walter Reed hospital, just three days after his diagnosis with coronavirus.