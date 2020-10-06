State of Georgia wants racist posts in evidence to show motive in Arbery case
ATLANTA — Racist social media posts and cellphone texts should be admitted into evidence at trial against the three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, state prosecutors said in a recent court filing.One reason to allow the evidence: “proof of motive,” prosecutors said.The 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man, was chased down and killed with three shotgun blasts on Feb. 23 just outside of coastal Brunswick. Three white men, Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots; his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined in the chase, stand indicted on…
2020 Election
Trump campaign discussing plans to appoint its own state electors — no matter the results: report
Trump campaign officials and legal advisers are reportedly preparing to appoint their own state electors as a way to secure victory in a contested election, a move that would precipitate an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
Latest Headlines
State of George wants racist posts in evidence to show motive in Arbery case
ATLANTA — Racist social media posts and cellphone texts should be admitted into evidence at trial against the three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, state prosecutors said in a recent court filing.One reason to allow the evidence: “proof of motive,” prosecutors said.The 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man, was chased down and killed with three shotgun blasts on Feb. 23 just outside of coastal Brunswick. Three white men, Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots; his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined in the chase, stand indicted on... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden moves ahead of Trump in poll of Miami-Dade’s Hispanic voters
MIAMI — Cuban-American voters continue to favor President Donald Trump over Joe Biden in Miami-Dade County, but more are moving toward the Democratic nominee, boosting Biden’s chances of winning battleground Florida, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald.Conducted Oct. 1-4 — beginning two days after the first Trump-Biden debate and the day before Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus, and released ahead of Biden’s visit Monday to Miami — the poll of 600 likely voters found Biden leading Trump 57% to 37% in Miami-Dade County. Biden’s 20-point le... (more…)