State of Georgia wants racist posts in evidence to show motive in Arbery case

Published

33 mins ago

on

Ahmaud Arbery (screengrab)

ATLANTA — Racist social media posts and cellphone texts should be admitted into evidence at trial against the three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, state prosecutors said in a recent court filing.One reason to allow the evidence: “proof of motive,” prosecutors said.The 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man, was chased down and killed with three shotgun blasts on Feb. 23 just outside of coastal Brunswick. Three white men, Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots; his father Greg McMichael, who initiated the chase; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined in the chase, stand indicted on…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump campaign discussing plans to appoint its own state electors — no matter the results: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Trump campaign officials and legal advisers are reportedly preparing to appoint their own state electors as a way to secure victory in a contested election, a move that would precipitate an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Latest Headlines

State of George wants racist posts in evidence to show motive in Arbery case

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

2020 Election

Biden moves ahead of Trump in poll of Miami-Dade’s Hispanic voters

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

MIAMI — Cuban-American voters continue to favor President Donald Trump over Joe Biden in Miami-Dade County, but more are moving toward the Democratic nominee, boosting Biden’s chances of winning battleground Florida, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald.Conducted Oct. 1-4 — beginning two days after the first Trump-Biden debate and the day before Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus, and released ahead of Biden’s visit Monday to Miami — the poll of 600 likely voters found Biden leading Trump 57% to 37% in Miami-Dade County. Biden’s 20-point le... (more…)

