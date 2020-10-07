Stephen Colbert gets Trump to admit he hated Pence’s debate performance in fake Zoom interview
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert scored an epic fake interview with President Donald Trump after the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.
According to the president, he hated Vice President Mike Pence’s performance, and the only way he was able to get through it was with “drugs” and “various other drugs.”
“Tell me about the care you received at Walter Reed,” Colbert asked Trump.
“We have the greatest doctors in the world,” Trump said.
“And they helped you feel better?” Colbert asked.
“I heard about this drug. I said, ‘Let me take it.’ It was my suggestion. I said, ‘Let me take it.'” Trump replied.
“So, we have the greatest doctors in the world, but you diagnosed and then healed yourself? ” Colbert asked.
“I did,” said Trump.
Trump went on to blame China for making him sick, making him not wear a mask, and ultimately, for making him spread the disease at least 34 people in his administration so far.
See the fake interview below:
‘Flaccid’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Mike Pence couldn’t get his energy up in debate and it’ll hurt him with men
Vice President Mike Pence faced off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace thought it didn't go well.
She said that the only cases in which the vice-presidential debate matters is when the presidential candidate bombs so badly. That was the case in George W. Bush's debate, she recalled, and it made Dick Cheney's debate much more critical. In the case of Pence, it mattered even more.
"This could have mattered. I don't think it did," said Wallace. "The women are gone. Tim Alberta wrote a piece earlier this week and tweeted today that the collapse that Trump is seeing in the polling is because white college-educated and all white women fled the ticket. The problem tonight is that Mike Pence appeared flaccid and anemic, and that will hurt him with men. The only people they have in their coalition after last week's barn burner from Trump were the grievance voter that is a vocal and animated part of the Trump base."
‘She made a lot of faces’: Fox News post-debate analysis attacks Kamala Harris for ‘smirks’ and ‘eye rolls’
Fox News hosts anchoring Wednesday night's vice presidential debate coverage praised Vice President Mike Pence but attacked Sen. Kamala Harris for making "a lot of faces."
Hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier offered their initial impressions of the performances at the conclusion of the debate.
"You can see why the Democrats were building up Mike Pence," Baier opined. "It was disciplined, it was sharp. It was the best I've seen him. And he hit his marks. Sen. Harris obviously had some key points and the talk about COVID-19 and also about fighting for justice. But it seemed many times that Vice President Pence controlled the conversation in a disciplined kind of way."
Joe Biden offers to fix Mike Pence’s fly problem
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself with a fly-swatter prepared to fix yet another of the problems the Trump administration is facing: the fly.
Pence had pivoted to talk about law enforcement and civil rights when a fly landed on his head. While there were many reasons viewers speculated the fly was so attracted to Pence, Biden proved to be the only one willing to step up and take care of the problem. Granted, given the place of the fly, Pence may prefer that Biden shoo it away, but it was an officer that prompted laughter online.
Biden's campaign also started the website FlyWillVote.com which connects to the website where Biden supporters can pledge that they will vote on election day.