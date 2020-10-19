Steve Mnuchin extends his overseas trip — despite failing to reach a deal on coronavirus stimulus
Raw Story reported on Oct. 16 that U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin left the United States after repeatedly failing to reach a stimulus agreement with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Now, it appears Mnuchin has extended his trip to the Middle East by an extra day. The media has not been given any information on his whereabouts or with whom the meetings are taking place.
Mnuchin was expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations were expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. on Oct. 20.
Pelosi and Mnuchin had a scheduled phone call Saturday and were expected to negotiate further upon his arrival Sunday.
“As soon as I get it, which I haven’t gotten yet, then we will talk about it, probably on Sunday,” Pelosi had said.
On Monday, Pelosi updated her statement, saying that an economic stimulus deal must be struck within 48 hours in order for Congress to pass legislation before Election Day.
Mnuchin extends his Middle East trip with an extra day in Doha
Press are being given pretty much no other info about who he's meeting with, why, etc etc. pic.twitter.com/x9IZrTzjok
— Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) October 19, 2020
The stock market noticed the discord Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average dropped sharply by the closing bell, giving up 408.8 points, or 1.43 percent. The S&P 500 index fell by 56.9 points, or 1.63 percent, at the end of the trading day, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq lost 192.7 points, or 1.65 percent.
2020 Election
Florida 2000 recount ‘brawl’ evokes new election fears in HBO film
Two weeks after a knife-edge election, an angry mob claiming a "coup" storms a building to intimidate local officials as they count the final few ballots that will determine the next president of the United States.
This scene from a new HBO movie is not a prediction of what could follow President Donald Trump's re-election bid next month, but a re-telling of actual events that followed Florida's bitterly contested 2000 vote.
The documentary "537 Votes," out Wednesday, recalls how pro-Republican protesters stormed Miami's government center to rage against an ongoing manual recount of some 10,000 ballots that could have handed the election to Democratic candidate Al Gore.
2020 Election
With Biden path to victory still fraught, Senate Democrats issue all-hands-on-deck warning against Trump and GOP election threats
With President Donald Trump and his Republican allies working tirelessly to suppress turnout, halt expansions of ballot access, and delegitmize the outcome should it not go their way, a group of Senate Democrats late Sunday delivered an urgent message to the American public just over two weeks out from an election that's shaping up to be closer than recent polls suggest: "Vote—and vote early."
In a 13-page report (pdf), five members of the Senate Democratic caucus—Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)—outlined the various ways in which Trump is attempting to "sow fear and chaos" through disinformation and intimidation tactics, provided key information and deadlines for voters in battleground states, and vowed to "fight to ensure that every vote is counted."
2020 Election
Trump makes his closing pitch to ‘suburban housewives’ at rally: ‘Women, I like women — I like women!’
President Donald J. Trump made his closing pitch to who he called "suburban housewives" at his Arizona rally Monday. He bellowed, "Women, I like women -- I like women!" in a classic Trumpian move while his supporters cheered.
"Listen, here's the story. They said 'suburban women' -- I used to call them 'suburban housewives,' I got killed all the time. I said, 'ugh, I better go politically correct.' Is there one woman here who minds being called, if you're married at least, a 'suburban housewife' 'cause..."
The crowd erupted with "No!"
"The only ones who mind are those characters... there's a lot of people up there - the press, right? Those are the only ones. The rest of them don't."