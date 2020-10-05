Coronavirus stimulus checks: Trump urges Congress from hospital to ‘GET IT DONE’
President Donald Trump has long been pushing the lawmakers to come up with the next relief package quickly. On Saturday again, he made a plea from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Trump urged Congress to come up with the coronavirus relief package and stimulus checks quickly.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreCoronavirus stimulus checks: growing pressure on CongressTrump’s tweet came amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin failed to strike a deal. Despite the negotiations,…
Latest Headlines
2020 Election
The format of the next presidential debate is suddenly obvious
Before President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19, a strong case could be made for modifying the format of the remaining debates from face-to-face to remote. Now it’s essential.It may seem premature to consider the format of future debates before we know the seriousness of the president’s condition. But at present the nation should operate under the assumption that the president is going to recover and that the campaign will go on.The first debate was a disaster. Only those with an appreciation for rhetorical blood sport found anything uplifting or informative in the confrontation between Dona... (more…)
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump voter tells focus group that Biden may have used magic contact lenses to win debate
A Trump supporter recently told a focus group that he believed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secretly used high-tech contact lenses to win the first 2020 presidential debate.
Writing in The Bulwark, professional messaging coach Rich Thau explains that he has been seeing more conspiracy theories about Biden pop up in answers to focus groups he's conducted during the 2020 campaign.
In his most recent focus group that took place after last Tuesday's debate, one Trump voter spouted a conspiracy theory that went beyond standard Trump voter conspiracy theories about Biden wearing a secret earpiece.