‘Stunning’: CNN baffled as Trump rages at Fauci – after spending millions to feature him in 2020 ad

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci press conference (Screen Capture)

Discussing the recent report regarding a campaign call where President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “disaster” who has been around for “500 years,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins brought up the fact that the Trump campaign recently used Fauci in an ad “because they know he can appeal to voters” due to his high appeal rating.

Collins pointed out that Trump knew reporters were on the call but went ahead and trashed Fauci anyway — even though the campaign is favorably using Fauci in ads.

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Nevada elections expert pours cold water on Trump campaign’s boast that he’s winning the state

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump campaign chief Bill Stepien on Monday boasted that the president was in a very solid position to win Nevada if the election were held today, despite the fact that most polls in the state show him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"If the election were held today, the president would win Nevada," Stepien said. "We've got the better candidate, we're in a better position to win this."

However, veteran Nevada political journalist Jon Ralston quickly jumped in to pour cold water on Stepien's claims.

"Amount of evidence to back this up: Zero," Ralston wrote in response. "Amount of evidence to contradict this: Lots."

‘Everybody dies!’: Woman screams while being kicked off flight for refusing mask

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Another incident occurred on a plane where a woman refused to wear a mask.

On an afternoon flight from Belfast to Edinburgh, an EasyJet passenger refused to put on a mask after taking her seat. She was ultimately kicked off the plane, coughing and screaming as she was pulled down the aisle.

"Everybody dies!" She screamed as she was marched down the aisle. She then coughed on the people before screaming again, "everyone dies!"

"F*cking fascist!" she appeared to shout as she exited the plane door.

Several airline companies have decided to issue a ban of people who refuse to wear a mask on their flights. Other airline companies agreed to coordinate with each other so that if an individual is banned from Delta, for example, American Airlines would also ban the person.

Trump-favored proposal for ‘herd immunity’ ignores an egregious detail: op-ed

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The proposal written by a group of well-credentialed scientists titled the "Great Barrington Declaration," is getting the attention of the Trump administration and several state governors for its pushing of policy that emphasizes herd immunity over lockdowns as a mean to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal wants to allow “those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally,” allowing people “to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk."

"We call this Focused Protection," the proposal states. Writing for the New York Times, John M.Barry points out that the academics behind the proposal are a distinct minority, with some of their colleagues even suggesting that their plan could amount to "mass murder."

