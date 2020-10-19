‘Stunning’: CNN baffled as Trump rages at Fauci – after spending millions to feature him in 2020 ad

Discussing the recent report regarding a campaign call where President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “disaster” who has been around for “500 years,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins brought up the fact that the Trump campaign recently used Fauci in an ad “because they know he can appeal to voters” due to his high appeal rating.

Collins pointed out that Trump knew reporters were on the call but went ahead and trashed Fauci anyway — even though the campaign is favorably using Fauci in ads.

Watch the full segment below: