Ted Cruz sounds the alarm about a GOP ‘bloodbath’ on election day
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is warning that Republicans could face a “bloodbath” in the coming elections if American voters remain unhappy with the state of the economy and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Cruz said that Republicans could win the election “if people are going back to work, if they’re optimistic, if they’re positive about the future.”
However, the senator warned that the opposite scenario could also come to pass.
“But I also think if on Election Day, people are angry and they’ve given up hope and they’re depressed, which is what Pelosi, and Schumer want them to be, I think it could be a terrible election,” he warned. “I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions.”
Cruz then falsely blamed Pelosi for holding up a relief aid deal, despite the fact that President Donald Trump was the one who unilaterally called off negotiations just this week.
However, Cruz said that he spoke with the president earlier this week and claimed that he’s now changed his mind and wants to make a deal after all.
‘Fix!!!’ Trump melts down over yet another debate moderator
President Donald Trump on Friday posted a frantic tweet attacking the man who is scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate.
"Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace," the president wrote. "Fix!!!"
Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
Trump-loving retirement village fears Pence’s visit after White House outbreak shows COVID-19 is no hoax
Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and over 212,800 in the United States — according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump continue to insist that the threat is being exaggerated by the mainstream media. Journalists Francisco Alvarado and Kelly Weill, in an article published in the Daily Beast on October 9, take a look at a Florida retirement community in which the pandemic was widely regarded as a Democratic hoax — that is, until Trump himself was hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. And now, some of the retirees are worried about a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.
WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant
In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him "a tyrant."
Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, "Trump is not your friend, dude."
Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”