Teenage ‘koala whisperer’ brings species’ plight into the spotlight
There aren’t many hours in the day when 13-year-old Izzy Bee doesn’t have a baby koala hitching a ride on the back of her neck or following in her shadow.After living among rescued koalas at her home and mum Ali’s veterinary clinic for as long as she’s known, the Australian teen has formed a special relationship with the cuddly marsupials.”I don’t know what it is about koalas,” Izzy tells dpa as a baby koala climbs on her shoulders. “I’ve grown up with them all my life, so I’ve grown that connection with them.”That unique connection not only earned her the nickname “koala whisperer” from her d…
Give it to us straight: The White House and its doctors fail the clarity and consistency test with Trump’s health
There’s no mistaking his role, with the bright blue cursive lettering “Sean P Conley, DO” above “Physician to the President” stitched in the left breast of his white lab coat.But Dr. Conley, who is a commander in the United States Navy, was anything but shipshape in describing his COVID-sick patient’s condition as he stood outside of Walter Reed hospital Saturday flanked by nine other white-coated medical professionals.The picture was reassuring. The words all over the place.Conley wrongly said that President Trump had tested positive for the virus 72 hours earlier, which would’ve put his diag... (more…)
Ronald Reagan’s daughter explains why Trump’s health is the people’s business
In an editorial for the Washington Post, Patti Davis, the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan explained that presidents don't get "privacy" the way a normal person would.
"On March 30, 1981, when I was pulled out of an appointment by my Secret Service agents, and told that my father had been shot, I ended up relying on news coverage to inform me of what was happening. I tried to reach my mother through the Secret Service but was told she was at George Washington University Hospital and couldn’t come to the phone," she recalled.
‘A death spiral’: Republicans are overwhelmed and beleaguered as they cope with cascading crises
With the 2020 election less than a month away, the Republican Party finds itself under a great deal of pressure. President Donald Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a long list of his GOP allies have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in countless polls — although most of them have been in the single digits — and Republicans fear losing control of the U.S. Senate. Reporters Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman, in an October 5 article for Politico, describe the GOP as a party is feeling overwhelmed as it copes with multiple crises.