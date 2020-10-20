‘Tell McConnell to hold the vote’: Top Democrat calls on Trump to put his money where his mouth is on stimulus
Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) called President Donald Trump’s bluff in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.
Trump told Fox News Tuesday morning that Democrats are to blame for there not being a stimulus bill. Democrats passed a stimulus bill in May 2020, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to discuss a deal on a stimulus, saying simply that he opposes everything.
“I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees, but they will,” Trump said. In fact, he doesn’t have the support of any Republican for his proposal, which is why it hasn’t been brought up for a vote. “I want to do it even bigger because this money is going to people who did not deserve what happened to them.”
“I would rather go bigger than that number, but we’ll see,” he continued. “[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] doesn’t want to do anything until after the election, because she thinks it helps her. I actually think it helps us, because everyone knows she’s the one who’s breaking up the deal.”
As a fact-check, Pelosi already passed a bill five months ago.
It was a strange comment because Trump said over two weeks ago that he wasn’t negotiating anymore.
…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
“It leaves us with a deeply divided Republican Party,” Hoyer explained. “You just did a quote from the president about he wanted to do higher than Pelosi. He says Pelosi doesn’t want a deal. That’s baloney. We passed a deal at less sums apparently than the president wants to exceed Pelosi by. So, the fact of the matter is we passed a bill. Apparently less sums than the president says he’ll support. Have his Republicans put that on the floor in the United States Senate and see what the vote is. I think there are 13 Republicans who are worried about their election and worried about helping people. McConnell and [Kevin] McCarthy both said let’s wait. That’s what they’re doing.”
Hoyer went on to say that it’s tough to negotiate with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin because even if they agree, McConnell won’t bring the bill to the floor, much less participate in the negotiations.
“I’ll tell you this, Pelosi is negotiating. She’s speaking for Schumer and she speaks for the House majority that could pass a deal that was made,” Hoyer explained. “Mnuchin can’t and that’s unfortunate. McConnell doesn’t even come into the room. So, there we are.”
Watch the interview below:
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporter cries discrimination during Starbucks mask meltdown
An argument that erupted between a barista and her customer at a Santee, Calif. Starbucks has gone viral.
The incident occurred when the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, asked her customer to pull her mask up from her chin. The customer was a White woman wearing a Trump 2020 mask. The customer's response was that she was being discriminated against because of her support of President Donald J. Trump.
“F— Black Lives Matter,” the customer told Beckom, who is Black.
The woman then asked for a straw and sugar packets before they parted ways.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Supreme Court mail-in voting ruling raises alarm: Democrats may ‘never win another national election’
A divided Supreme Court rejected a Pennsylvania Republican effort to curtail mail-in voting, but experts say the Democratic victory may be short-lived — and confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would be a "disaster for Democrats."
This article was originally published at Salon
With Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberals, the court split 4-4 to reject a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block an order from the state's Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if they are received within three days of Election Day — even if they do not have a clear postmark. The tie left the state decision in place, which Democratic lawyers hailed as "great news for voting rights."
2020 Election
Trump can ‘rage from the balcony’ but he ‘will not succeed’: Dem super lawyer promises to protect the vote
President Donald Trump has a lot of options available to him when it comes to his attempt to steal the election. That doesn't mean they'll work, however.
In an interview with Democratic "super-lawyer" Bob Bauer, "The Circus's" John Heilemann listed a few scenarios for Trump trying to steal the election.
"We already have an electoral infrastructure -- a voting system -- that is not always adequately resourced or supported," Bauer explained. "You take that system, you layer on top of it a pandemic, you lay on top of that destructive behavior by one of the major political parties who espouses this kind of nonsense, and you add on top of that the internet-distributed misinformation plays, and that just means that the task that you have to address these contingencies is much larger than it's been as a structural matter any time in the past."