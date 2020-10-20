‘Tell McConnell to hold the vote’: Top Democrat calls on Trump to put his money where his mouth is on stimulus

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) called President Donald Trump’s bluff in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

Trump told Fox News Tuesday morning that Democrats are to blame for there not being a stimulus bill. Democrats passed a stimulus bill in May 2020, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to discuss a deal on a stimulus, saying simply that he opposes everything.

“I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees, but they will,” Trump said. In fact, he doesn’t have the support of any Republican for his proposal, which is why it hasn’t been brought up for a vote. “I want to do it even bigger because this money is going to people who did not deserve what happened to them.”

“I would rather go bigger than that number, but we’ll see,” he continued. “[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] doesn’t want to do anything until after the election, because she thinks it helps her. I actually think it helps us, because everyone knows she’s the one who’s breaking up the deal.”

As a fact-check, Pelosi already passed a bill five months ago.

It was a strange comment because Trump said over two weeks ago that he wasn’t negotiating anymore.

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

“It leaves us with a deeply divided Republican Party,” Hoyer explained. “You just did a quote from the president about he wanted to do higher than Pelosi. He says Pelosi doesn’t want a deal. That’s baloney. We passed a deal at less sums apparently than the president wants to exceed Pelosi by. So, the fact of the matter is we passed a bill. Apparently less sums than the president says he’ll support. Have his Republicans put that on the floor in the United States Senate and see what the vote is. I think there are 13 Republicans who are worried about their election and worried about helping people. McConnell and [Kevin] McCarthy both said let’s wait. That’s what they’re doing.”

Hoyer went on to say that it’s tough to negotiate with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin because even if they agree, McConnell won’t bring the bill to the floor, much less participate in the negotiations.

“I’ll tell you this, Pelosi is negotiating. She’s speaking for Schumer and she speaks for the House majority that could pass a deal that was made,” Hoyer explained. “Mnuchin can’t and that’s unfortunate. McConnell doesn’t even come into the room. So, there we are.”

Watch the interview below: