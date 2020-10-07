Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Terrible behavior, terrible leadership’: Ex-Pence aide shreds White House for letting COVID run rampant

Published

1 min ago

on

Olivia Troye, a former Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN on Wednesday that she’s deeply worried about her former boss’s health because of the Trump White House’s reckless handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

During a CNN interview, Troye said that the rapid spread of the virus throughout the West Wing came down entirely to the fact that many Trump officials still do not take the virus seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what happens when you have people at the very highest levels in the White House who, I think, still today think this virus — the focus on the virus is overblown,” she said. “My concern today honestly is about the vice president. I know the exposure on that staff, Katie Miller, she is everywhere in that West Wing, she is everywhere in the small quarters of outside the vice president’s office.”

Troye went on to describe her own first-hand experience in dealing with carelessness in the Trump White House.

“I’ve lived it,” she said. “I’ve seen the behavior — it’s terrible. And it’s terrible leadership exhibited by people in the White House who should be setting the example for all Americans on how to protect ourselves and protect each other from getting this virus. It’s tragic.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind

Published

1 min ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Famously undecided voter Ken Bone still can't make up his mind.

The St. Louis-area man took part in a town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Oct. 9, 2016, where he gained notice as the "Red Sweater Guy" after asking the candidates about their energy policies, and Bone told Newsweek he's still undecided four years later.

"To be perfectly honest, I'd say I'm uncommitted again," Bone said. "Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They're uncommitted, which means that you don't really have a positive opinion of either candidate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s debate performance set off ‘terrible bleeding’ for ‘Republicans up and down the ballot’: Morning Joe

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough can't believe how badly President Donald Trump's debate performance hurt his re-election chances.

Polling has broken even more sharply toward Joe Biden since last week's debate, where Trump repelled many voters with nonstop ranting, and the "Morning Joe" host said he'd never seen anything like it.

"The president's debate performance was almost a singular event in this campaign that's had Joe Biden steadily ahead," Scarborough said. "But this was the one time where they saw pretty dramatic movement away from the president over one event on one day. Add the chaos of the last week, and obviously you're starting to see an electoral map that is closing in on the president of the United States."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Is Trump trying to lose?’ Political scientist baffled by everything the president has done in the last week

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump in just the last week has delivered a widely panned debate performance, gotten himself infected with the novel coronavirus, and has unilaterally cut off talks to provide economic relief to struggling Americans.

Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, writes in the Washington Post that Trump's actions have been so damaging to his own election prospects that you'd be forgiven for thinking he's intentionally trying to lose.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE