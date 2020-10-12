Quantcast
Connect with us

Terrorism expert: Violent militias and ‘white power’ groups were ‘effectively called to arms’ by Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michael Null, William Mull and Eric Molitor. Arrested militia members involved in Michigan plot to violently attack to state capitol (Photo: mugshots)

A total of 13 white nationalists and militia members are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap and possibly murder Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — six of them at the federal level, seven of them at the state level. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the plan was to kidnap Whitmer, take her to Wisconsin for a “trial” and execute her for treason if found guilty. NBC News’ Lawrence O’Donnell, on his program “The Last Word,” discussed the alleged terrorist plot with Kathleen Belew — a University of Chicago history professor and expert on white nationalist terrorism. And according to Belew, domestic terrorists are feeling emboldened by President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrorism” is a word that right-wing media figures at Fox News and AM talk radio are quick to use in connection with far-right radical Islamist extremists such as ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria), al-Qaeda and Boko Haram, but they haven’t been nearly as quick to use that word in connection with violent white nationalist, white supremacist and militia groups. However, Belew has long been sounding the alarm about the threat white nationalist and militia groups pose from a nationalist security standpoint in the United States.

“These groups are never neutral,” Belew told O’Donnell. “They are always part of intimidation and violent threat, and some of them, as we see this week, stray further along that path to domestic extremism and domestic terror. Now, the plot to kidnap the Michigan governor is not new. These sorts of ideas about kidnapping judges and state troopers, federal agents, elected officials and holding them for trial (are not new).”

In Michigan, militia groups like the Wolverine Watchmen — who have been implicated in the alleged plot against Whitmer —are furious with the governor because of the social distancing measures she ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And Belew stressed to O’Donnell that the alleged plot against Whitmer is not an anomaly and that militia groups have a long history of violent extremism in the United States.

“There’s a very real chance that what they meant was not just trial, but execution,” Belew told O’Donnell. “These kind of things have appeared to us many times in the past. The militia of Montana sought this kind of strategy, and so did other white power groups like The Order earlier in the 1980s. We’ve been with this movement for decades, if not generations — and the question is: why is it still here? Why have we, as a society, not confronted this threat?”

O’Donnell asked Belew what she thought of Whitmer saying that Trump has been encouraging white nationalist terrorism with his rhetoric, and the University of Chicago history professor responded, “I think that’s right. I think that even in the most generous interpretation of what the president has said in the last, you know, weeks, months and years — just take the example last week with the debate and the Proud Boys comment. It’s possible, in the most generous interpretation, that he meant to tell that group to stand down. But he didn’t say stand down. He said, ‘Stand by.’ And a whole bunch of activists — not just the Proud Boys, but people in militias, people in white power groups and elsewhere — have been effectively called to arms by the president’s comments. And it’s not just me who says this, not just historians. His own Department of Homeland Security and FBI have outlined that domestic terror from white supremacist extremists and affiliated groups is now the largest source of terrorist violence in the American homeland.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has all-caps Twitter meltdown watching Democrats trash his health care record in SCOTUS hearing

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday had an all-caps Twitter meltdown while watching Democratic senators trash his administration's record on health care during hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats hammered Republicans for rushing through a right-wing Supreme Court nominee less than a month before the court is due to hear a Trump administration-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Reacting to this, Trump insisted that ripping up the entire ACA would pave the way to pass his own health care plan, which still does not exist despite saying for months that he was close to releasing it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID documentary director reveals CDC staff ‘thought their emails and calls were being monitored’ by Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

In an interview with "The View" on Monday, documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney explained that when he was working on "Totally Under Control," the story of the COVID-19 outbreak, he had government scientists who were too afraid to speak to him because they thought President Donald Trump's administration was monitoring their phone calls and emails.

Co-host Joy Behar noted that the documentary is flooded with scientists and medical professionals talking about the virus, but none were existing Trump administration officials or experts.

"From the very moment we started the film, we reached out to [the Department of Health and Human Services]," Gibney recalled. "We reached out to the White House. We reached out to CDC. We reached out to FDA. No one would agree to speak to us on the record. I should tell you though that one of the most disquieting things was we also reached out to a number of people inside the CDC who, off the record, were terrified. They felt that their emails were being monitored, their phone calls were being monitored, and they were worried if they talked up, they would be retaliated against."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy could be in trouble as House Republicans face steep losses in November: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

While a great deal of attention has been paid to Republicans likely losing control of the Senate in November's election with at least three GOP incumbents -- Thom Tillis (NC), Martha McSally (AZ) and Cory Gardner (CO) trailing badly in the polls -- Politico's Playbook points out that the Republican membership in the House is likely to shrink too.

And that could be bad news for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE