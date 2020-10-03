Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas AG Ken Paxton accused of taking bribes and abusing power — by his own aides: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Facebook).

The Attorney General of Texas should be investigated by federal law enforcement for political corruption in office, according to his own aides.

“Top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against the state’s top lawyer,” the Austin American-Statesman reported on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses,” the Oct. 1 letter states,” KVUE-TV reports.

Paxton lashed out at the aides alleging misconduct.

“The complaint filed against General Paxton was done to impede on an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law,” Paxton’s office said in a statement.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans’ COVID crisis is ‘spiraling out of control’ and US ally worries Ivanka may end up president: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Madame President Ivanka Trump. Although it might seem far-fetched and completely out of the realm of possibility, nothing really is ever in the realm of possibility when it comes to expectations within the President Donald J. Trump White House. Vice President Mike Pence has not really been seen since being asked about a contingency plan should it get to that point. And now one G-7 nation is floating the idea of Madame President Ivanka Trump as a relevant concern.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Three GOP senators are quarantined — Democrats can now seize control of the Senate

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Now that three Republican senators are in quarantine due to complications of COVID-19, Democrats seem to have regained control of Congress - if they decide to leverage the opportunity.

The potential was broken down by The Prospect executive editor David Dayen.

News broke Saturday that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third GOP senator to contract the deadly virus this week. With the report that Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) are under quarantine, the U.S. Senate is now up for grabs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump bypasses Kayleigh McEnany — dictates ‘hospital bed’ statement to Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bypassed the White House communications department and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, choosing to issue a statement through his private defense attorney.

"President Donald Trump phoned Rudy Giuliani from his hospital bed Saturday afternoon to declare he feels so healthy, 'I could get out of here right now.' The former Big Apple mayor said his friend of 30 years sounded hale and hearty during the 2:30 p.m. conversation," NY Post reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE