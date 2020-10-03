Texas AG Ken Paxton accused of taking bribes and abusing power — by his own aides: report

The Attorney General of Texas should be investigated by federal law enforcement for political corruption in office, according to his own aides.

“Top aides of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential crimes against the state’s top lawyer,” the Austin American-Statesman reported on Saturday.

“We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses,” the Oct. 1 letter states,” KVUE-TV reports.

Paxton lashed out at the aides alleging misconduct.

“The complaint filed against General Paxton was done to impede on an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law,” Paxton’s office said in a statement.