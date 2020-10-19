Texas leads US in early voting numbers
Just two weeks away from the US presidential election, Texas is leading the country in early voting, with more than four million ballots already cast, according to a count by a US university.
The election in Texas, traditionally a conservative bastion which has backed Republican candidates since 1980, is under close scrutiny, with some polls showing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in a position to edge out President Donald Trump.
The number of votes already cast in the large southern state is already equal to 45 percent of the total number of ballots cast in 2016, according to the US Elections Project, a count run by Florida University.
Early voting started last Tuesday in Texas and the participation rate has already nudged out more populous California.
Almost 30 million people have already voted across the United States.
Conservative Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has the backing of President Donald Trump, has in recent months sent mixed messages on his support for early voting, which Americans have adopted in huge numbers this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On October 1, Abbott limited the number of places where voters could cast their ballots early without using the postal service, creating logistical hurdles in some counties like Houston and Dallas where millions of voters live.
2020 Election
Florida 2000 recount ‘brawl’ evokes new election fears in HBO film
Two weeks after a knife-edge election, an angry mob claiming a "coup" storms a building to intimidate local officials as they count the final few ballots that will determine the next president of the United States.
This scene from a new HBO movie is not a prediction of what could follow President Donald Trump's re-election bid next month, but a re-telling of actual events that followed Florida's bitterly contested 2000 vote.
The documentary "537 Votes," out Wednesday, recalls how pro-Republican protesters stormed Miami's government center to rage against an ongoing manual recount of some 10,000 ballots that could have handed the election to Democratic candidate Al Gore.
2020 Election
With Biden path to victory still fraught, Senate Democrats issue all-hands-on-deck warning against Trump and GOP election threats
With President Donald Trump and his Republican allies working tirelessly to suppress turnout, halt expansions of ballot access, and delegitmize the outcome should it not go their way, a group of Senate Democrats late Sunday delivered an urgent message to the American public just over two weeks out from an election that's shaping up to be closer than recent polls suggest: "Vote—and vote early."
In a 13-page report (pdf), five members of the Senate Democratic caucus—Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)—outlined the various ways in which Trump is attempting to "sow fear and chaos" through disinformation and intimidation tactics, provided key information and deadlines for voters in battleground states, and vowed to "fight to ensure that every vote is counted."
2020 Election
Trump makes his closing pitch to ‘suburban housewives’ at rally: ‘Women, I like women — I like women!’
President Donald J. Trump made his closing pitch to who he called "suburban housewives" at his Arizona rally Monday. He bellowed, "Women, I like women -- I like women!" in a classic Trumpian move while his supporters cheered.
"Listen, here's the story. They said 'suburban women' -- I used to call them 'suburban housewives,' I got killed all the time. I said, 'ugh, I better go politically correct.' Is there one woman here who minds being called, if you're married at least, a 'suburban housewife' 'cause..."
The crowd erupted with "No!"
"The only ones who mind are those characters... there's a lot of people up there - the press, right? Those are the only ones. The rest of them don't."