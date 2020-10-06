Texas pastor at Rose Garden superspreader event won’t take CDC precautions: ‘I am ridiculously healthy’

On Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reported that Jack Graham, a Dallas-area megachurch pastor who attended President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden ceremony unveiling the Amy Coney Barrett nomination, is refusing to follow CDC precautions related to COVID outbreak events.

“The 70-year-old leader of Prestonwood Baptist Church attended the ceremony at the White House where President Donald Trump formally announced his nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court,” reported Paul Cobler. “Since the event, at least 10 attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was photographed sitting directly behind Graham.”

Furthermore, the report noted, “Robert Morris, the senior pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, was photographed at the Rose Garden ceremony without a mask. He was seated directly behind Notre Dame President John Jenkins, who was also unmasked and later tested positive for the virus.”

Despite all this, Graham has no intention of quarantining or keeping social distance.

“I am ridiculously healthy, let’s just put it that way,” Graham told his congregation. “I’m not sick, I’m fine … I don’t have COVID, let’s just put it that way, and I’m grateful for that.”

CDC guidelines warn that people can spread the virus without symptoms, and can test negative for several days as the virus incubates.

In addition to Trump himself, Christie, and Jenkins, several Republican senators have also been infected. Barrett reportedly was infected over the summer and recovered.