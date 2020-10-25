That annoying barrage of political texts? It’s only going to get worse
MIAMI — As election season reaches a crescendo, campaign ads aren’t just hanging from your doorknob, filling up your mailbox, cluttering your inbox, interrupting your favorite TV shows and beckoning from billboards. Politicians are capitalizing on an increasingly popular way to win your vote by inundating your cellphone with text messages.More than a billion texts will be sent in support of local, statewide and national campaigns by Nov. 3, say candidates and their consultants. Like it or not, they’ve found texting to be an effective, efficient method for using personal data to engage directly…
‘I voted for a guy named Trump,’ the president says after voting in person in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has voted twice by mail since becoming a Palm Beach County resident one year ago. But on Saturday, like so many other Florida Republicans, Donald Trump voted for Donald Trump in person.Trump cast his ballot at the Palm Beach County main library in West Palm Beach at around 10 a.m. Trump voted alone in a private room at the library, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Outside, Trump supporters waved flags and chanted, hoping to catch glimpse of the president.He emerged from his private voting room around 10:17 a.m. With libra... (more…)
Pennsylvania GOP again asks Supreme Court to block mail ballot deadline extension
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party has filed a new request that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the three-day mail ballot deadline extension that the state Supreme Court had ordered for the general election.The Pennsylvania court had ordered ballots to be counted if they are received by mail up to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, and are either postmarked by Nov. 3 or have no or illegible postmarks. State law normally requires ballots to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.In a filing Friday night with the nation’s high court, the state Republican Party made essentially the same a... (more…)
Uber, Lyft and allies break spending records on gig worker initiative — here’s how much
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fight over the future of California gig drivers has drawn nearly $220 million in political spending, making it the most expensive initiative in the history of the state.The latest campaign finance reports filed Thursday show that the Yes on Proposition 22 campaign has received nearly $200 million, mostly from five tech companies: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart.Uber has been the biggest contributor to the campaign, which aims to largely exempt app-based gig economy drivers from a state law that requires companies to provide more employment benefits to their... (more…)