The COVID-19 pandemic may make getting health insurance harder. Here’s why
The high cost of treating COVID-19, its long-term health complications for those who recover, and the economic ramifications of the pandemic are driving home the value of the protections created under the Affordable Care Act — and how much trouble many Americans will find themselves in if the law is overturned.A week after the presidential election, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by Texas and a group of Republican attorneys general that seeks to get rid of the Obama-era health-care law. An opinion is expected to be handed down next year.If the court d…
Breaking Banner
Medical experts: Trump is still highly infectious — and still may not be ‘out of the woods’ until next week
To understand why, one only need to look at the timeline for coronavirus infections. (A note on nomenclature: while one gets infected with the novel coronavirus, the disease that the virus can cause is known as COVID-19.) A study by the World Health Organization found that a common order of symptoms for COVID-19 sufferers goes like this: first, a fever, then coughing and muscle pain, then nausea or vomiting, and then diarrhea. Trump is reported to have exhibited symptoms including coughing, congestion, fever and fatigue.
Breaking Banner
Inside the flawed White House testing scheme that did not protect President Trump
President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is raising fresh questions about the White House’s strategy for testing and containing the virus for a president whose cavalier attitude about the coronavirus has persisted since it landed on American shores.
The president has said others are tested before getting close to him, appearing to hold it as an iron shield of safety. He has largely eschewed mask-wearing and social distancing in meetings, travel and public events, while holding rallies for thousands of often maskless supporters.
2020 Election
Conservative asks why Trump’s Twitter feed was ‘extra-deranged’ Tuesday night — and the replies are illuminating
President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday evening in a Twitter meltdown, writing or retweeted more than 40 messages after the sun set.
Conservative writer Charlie Sykes wondered what was going on.
"Trump’s Twitter feed is extra-deranged tonight," Sykes tweeted. "Theories?"
Sykes received a number of submissions. Here's some of the suggestions he received:
https://twitter.com/HollyGo55/status/1313662966265516032
Internal polls are even worse of what we know.
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 7, 2020