The campaign race for cash is so embarrassing for Republicans even a powerful Oklahoma senator is falling behind

Republicans are in serious money trouble. Not only is former Vice President Joe Biden outraising President Donald Trump by millions, but Republican senators are also struggling to bring in the cash needed to get through the 2020 election.

Axios reported that in South Carolina, Maine, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Montana, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas, Republicans weren’t able to bring in nearly as much money as Democrats.

In the case of 85-year-old Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), who isn’t considered to be endangered, Democratic opponent Abby Broyles outraised the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Broyles, making her first political race, raised $911,763 from July 1 through Sept. 30 and finished the quarter with $273,152 in her campaign account,” the local Oklahoma paper reported. “Inhofe, who has been in the Senate since 1994, raised $876,409 and had nearly $1.7 million in his account at the end of September.”

“Fundraising is a barometer of voter support and intensity. Pretty clear from these numbers who have more support and enthusiasm,” Axios cited a top Republican insider.

According to a Politico tally, the top 14 Senate races show Democrats more than doubled Republicans’ fundraising.

In the past several weeks, Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News to beg for money, claiming, “I’m getting killed!” He clearly isn’t the only one. He’s just the only one desperate enough to humiliate himself on national television.

In the final month of an election, major donors, corporations, and political action committees are generally looking for the possible winners to contribute to as part of buying government influence. If Republicans are struggling to make it to the financial finish line, it could be an indication that major players don’t anticipate the GOP maintaining their power in the Senate.

See the shocking graphic at Axios.