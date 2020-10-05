The coronavirus cases in Trump’s inner circle
The coronavirus has not only reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump, but it has also spread among members of his family, inner circle and his Republican allies.
The following is a list of some of the people surrounding the American president who have tested positive for Covid-19:
His family
Trump, 74, announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center while the First Lady stayed at the White House, where the president was to return on Monday.
Two of Trump’s closest advisors are his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, but they both have reportedly tested negative.
White House staff
Among those from the White House to test positive are:
Hope Hicks, 31, counselor to the president, who regularly travels with him on Air Force One.
Kayleigh McEnany, 32, the White House press secretary, who announced Monday that she had tested positive, was not experiencing any symptoms and was going into quarantine.
According to press reports, two of her assistants, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, also tested positive.
Former counselor Kellyanne Conway, 53, who left the White House in August but attended a Rose Garden event there on September 26.
Nicholas Luna, assistant to the president.
Republicans helping reelection bid
Ronna McDaniel, 47, the head of the Republican National Committee, tested positive on Wednesday and is in quarantine at her home in Michigan.
Bill Stepien, 42, Trump’s campaign manager, tested positive on Friday.
Chris Christie, 58, the former governor of New Jersey, announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was being hospitalized as a precautionary measure.
Christie helped Trump prepare for last week’s debate against Democrat Joe Biden.
Republican senators
Three Republican senators have said they tested positive in recent days — Mike Lee, 49, of Utah, Thom Tillis, 60, of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson, 65, of Wisconsin.
Lee and Tillis are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is to begin confirmation hearings on October 12 for Amy Coney Barrett, who has been nominated by Trump to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump has said he wants Barrett confirmed before the November 3 election but the outbreak of Covid-19 could put a crimp in the calendar.
Breaking Banner
White House reporter reveals why she fears she caught COVID during West Wing outbreak
CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid on Monday revealed why she is working from home after being in proximity with Trump administration officials who have tested positive fore the virus.
Reid posted a photo showing her sitting in the front row at Thursday's White House press briefing.
While Reid was wearing a mask, she was in proximity to two Trump administration officials who were not doing so and have subsequently tested positive for the disease.
I sat in close proximity to two maskless, now COVID positive, White House staffers at last Thursday’s briefing. So I am now working from home & getting regular COVID tests. pic.twitter.com/B8JdrLEq55
CNN
Trump’s departure from the hospital will open the floodgates — he’s in for a political beatdown: Ex-White House adviser
On CNN Monday, former White House adviser David Gergen warned that President Donald Trump will face political "all-out war" as a consequence of having left Walter Reed despite his unclear medical condition and ongoing COVID-19 infection.
"I did feel tonight that the president was returning from the world of medicine to the world of politics," said Gergen. "People on the Democratic side have generally been pretty quiet last few days. Biden pulled negative ads, for example. He is going to get in the thick of it now, it will be a fight. One of the things you'll hear again and again, we have millions of people going to vote early. They deserve to know the health outlook for both nominees, they need to tell us and tell us in detail what their health situations are."
2020 Election
CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."
"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.