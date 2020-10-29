‘The Daily Show’ takes Lindsey Graham to task with brutal video in final days of 2020 election
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing a tough battle as he runs for re-election in South Carolina.
Democrat Jaime Harrison has outraised the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the race, which appears to be a dead heat going into the final days of the election.
On thing that has plagued Graham’s re-election campaign is how thoroughly he has changed his views on President Donald Trump.
Graham used to warn Republicans about the real estate developer, but has attached himself to Trump so much that he broke his word to force through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.
If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016
Graham’s former views were on display in a video by “The Daily Show” posted online on Thursday.
Republican dodged Senate debate — and received a brutal fact-check from local TV station for lying about it
Voters in Kansas were expecting to see the candidates running for U.S. Senate in 2020 on the debate stage on Wednesday night.
Dr. Barbara Bollier, the Democrat, was set to debate Dr. Roger Marshall, the GOP nominee and Republican congressman in a match between two medical professionals.
But Marshall did not attend the debate, so Bollier instead received an exclusive Q & A [below] with network KSNT during the time in which the debate was supposed to air.
Marshall also received a hard-hitting fact check from the network after claiming he was unaware of the debate. The network put up graphics of the timeline, including when a certified letter was sent to Marshall.
DHS officials touring battleground states to make the case for Trump — before the election: report
On Thursday, TIME Magazine reported that Homeland Security officials have launched an unusual "publicity blitz" around the country that appears designed to help President Donald Trump make a final election push.
"As part of this push, top DHS and ICE leaders have traveled across the country to hold at least four press conferences this month in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Minnesota, shadowing the path of Trump’s rallies as he makes a last-minute appeal to voters there," reported Vera Bergengruen. "These public announcements by senior leaders ahead of the election, which former officials tell TIME are abnormal, if not unprecedented, have been held to publicize mostly routine immigration enforcement operations that would usually have been revealed with little fanfare."
Biden camp livid at Facebook as tech giant blocks ads from Democratic presidential campaign: report
On Thursday, Politico reported that members of Biden's campaign are criticizing Facebook for blocking political ads it had previously assured the campaign would not be subject to their political ad blackout in the final days before the election.
"Thousands of ads from Joe Biden’s campaign have been blocked by Facebook as part of the social media giant’s pre-election blackout on new political ads, which the Biden camp said erroneously swept up ads that had already been approved to run," reported Elena Schneider. "The ads have been down since Tuesday, Biden’s campaign said on Thursday evening, costing the Democratic presidential candidate a half-million dollars in projected donations and altering the advertising plan right before the election."