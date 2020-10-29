‘The Daily Show’ takes Lindsey Graham to task with brutal video in final days of 2020 election

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing a tough battle as he runs for re-election in South Carolina.

Democrat Jaime Harrison has outraised the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the race, which appears to be a dead heat going into the final days of the election.

On thing that has plagued Graham’s re-election campaign is how thoroughly he has changed his views on President Donald Trump.

Graham used to warn Republicans about the real estate developer, but has attached himself to Trump so much that he broke his word to force through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Graham’s former views were on display in a video by “The Daily Show” posted online on Thursday.

Watch: