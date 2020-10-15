The DOJ’s ‘unmasking’ probe was just another one of Trump’s ‘20,000 lies’: CNN’s John Avlon

During his Reality Check segment this Thursday, CNN’s John Avlon criticized President Trump in the wake the Washington Post’s report that said the Department of Justice’s “unmasking” probe of whether Obama-era officials illegally requested the names of individuals whose were redacted in intelligence documents, ended without charges or even a public report.
“That’s because it was always B.S.,” Avlon said. “The fact weren’t there.”
According to Avlon, “it was just another one of the President’s 20,000 lies” that were used to “try to weaponize the federal government against political opponents.”
Avlon says Fox News mentioned “unmasking” 1,697 times since Trump took office. “That’s hours of airtime that could have been spent informing viewers, not misleading. Instead, they chose to go full state TV and parrot the President without evidence.”
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.