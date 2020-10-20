The FDA repeatedly stood up to Trump on coronavirus — and even won some victories: NYT

Hahn is an oncologist and former hospital administrator with no experience in Washington. Under his command, the F.D.A. authorized hydroxychloroquine for hospitalized COVID-19 patients despite a lack of evidence, only to reverse the decision once the drug was tied to severe side effects. In August, Hahn also made a significant error at a news conference with Trump announcing the approval of plasma treatments for COVID-19. The commissioner greatly exaggerated the benefits of the treatment, angering the scientific community. He publicly corrected the record.

“I think that was really a wake-up call about the legacy of his leadership,” said Goodman.

A month later on Sept. 11, a group of career scientists at the F.D.A. released a rare joint letter with a promise to continue their work unimpeded and independent of political influence.

“We absolutely understand that the F.D.A., like other federal executive agencies, operates in a political environment,” they wrote. “That is a reality that we must navigate adeptly while maintaining our independence to ensure the best possible outcomes for public health… We and our career staff do the best by public health when we are the decision makers, arriving at those decisions based on our unbiased evaluation of the scientific evidence.”

Hahn agreed and shared this tweet:

In an op-ed today, career FDA leaders took the initiative to independently express their steadfast trust in the expertise and commitment of our organization: https://t.co/5soCKC9sio — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) September 10, 2020

In an interview on Oct. 15, Hanh addressed the public outcry for a valid vaccine, saying that data from clinical trials would first be evaluated by an independent monitoring board and that when the F.D.A. reviews the data, it will not “cut corners.”

The F.D.A. has committed to “ensuring that data from COVID-19 vaccine trials is reviewed in a transparent, deliberative manner. To this end, the agency intends to convene its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) when data from trials becomes available. VRBPAC is one of the many advisory committees at FDA, and is composed of independent experts in the fields of vaccine safety and infectious disease. By convening VRBPAC, FDA will ensure public transparency around discussions of vaccine safety and effectiveness tp provide a window into its decision-making process and help address potential concerns from vaccine-hesitant populations. As trials reach completion in the coming months, we are committed to ensuring the agency impartially reviews the evidence and reaches decisions based on established regulatory standards.”