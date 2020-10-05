The format of the next presidential debate is suddenly obvious
Before President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19, a strong case could be made for modifying the format of the remaining debates from face-to-face to remote. Now it’s essential.It may seem premature to consider the format of future debates before we know the seriousness of the president’s condition. But at present the nation should operate under the assumption that the president is going to recover and that the campaign will go on.The first debate was a disaster. Only those with an appreciation for rhetorical blood sport found anything uplifting or informative in the confrontation between Dona…
2020 Election
‘Today feels like the election’s over’: Republicans giving up hope as Trump’s illness derails campaign
According to a report from Politico, Republicans are looking at the events of the past week and see little hope that Donald Trump's campaign can get back on track with the president in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and that his illness is also imperiling the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
As Politico's Ryan Lizzo and Daniel Lippman wrote, Republicans had long feared Trump would hurt the party and now those fears are being realized with an election less than 30 days away and control of the Senate on the line.
Promises kept? Trump’s boasts about ‘monumental steps’ on health care don’t add up
When it comes to health care, President Donald Trump has promised far more than he has delivered. But that doesn’t mean his administration has had no impact on health issues — including the operation of the Affordable Care Act, prescription drug prices and women’s access to reproductive health services.
In a last-ditch effort to raise his approval rating on an issue on which he trails Democrat Joe Biden in most polls, Trump on Thursday unveiled his “America First Healthcare Plan,” which includes a number of promises with no details and pumps some minor achievements into what the administration calls “monumental steps to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in the United States.”
Trump itching to fire his FBI director: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump plans to remove FBI Director Christopher Wray after the 2020 presidential election — because he believes him to be in thrall to the so-called "Deep State."
"Over the past three months before testing positive for COVID-19, the president had indicated to several senior officials and close associates that he intends to replace Wray near the start of a second term in office, routinely expressing dissatisfaction with the director’s performance and apparent unwillingness to swiftly root out Trump’s perceived enemies in the bureau, two people familiar with the president’s private remarks said," reported Asawin Suebsaeng and Spencer Ackerman.