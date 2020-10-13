Quantcast
The GOP has mutated from party that hampers efforts to control coronavirus to actively accelerating it: op-ed

3 mins ago

Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

In an op-ed for The Week this Tuesday, Ryan Cooper argues that the Republican Party is now “objectively pro-coronavirus.”

Cooper cites the example of GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who appeared in person at the Amy Coney Barrett hearings 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. “In one particularly ghoulish moment, both Lee and [Lindsey Graham — who refuses to get tested] stood chatting over Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who is 87 years old (and has also refused to get tested).”

“The hearing was just one of several instances over the past couple weeks in which Republicans have worked assiduously to spread coronavirus across the land,” Cooper writes. “The party has mutated from merely hampering efforts to control the pandemic to actively accelerating it, even among their own top leaders.”

According to Cooper, it’s very possible that hundreds of infections will end up being caused by the failure to “find and arrest the chain of transmission” that started at the super-spreader event at the White House celebrating Barrett’s nomination on September 26.

According to the CDC, anyone who tests positive for the virus is supposed to isolate themselves for a minimum 10 days, and longer if they still show symptoms.

“Lee and Trump violated the first CDC rule, and Graham is violating the second one,” Cooper writes. “One hopes that nobody else will be infected as a result of the Barrett hearings, but it is quite possible that this will be the second super-spreader event directly associated with the Supreme Court nomination.”

Read the full article over at The Week.

Amy Coney Barrett says she will keep ‘open mind’ about Trump unilaterally delaying election

9 mins ago

October 13, 2020

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday said that she will keep an "open mind" when it comes to the president's threat to unilaterally delay the November election.

At a Senate Judiciary hearing, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) noted that Trump had recently said that he wanted to delay the upcoming election due to dubious claims of voter fraud.

"Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances?" Feinstein asked the nominee.

"Well, Senator, if that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerk and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process," Barrett replied. "So, you know, if I give off-the-cuff answers then I would be basically a legal pundit and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges who approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind."

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly refuses to say whether she believes Roe v Wade properly decided

12 mins ago

October 13, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett refused to tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether she believes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

The California Democrat tried to pin her down on the landmark abortion case, but President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeatedly dodged the question.

"I want to be forthright and answer every question so far as I can," Barrett said. "I think on that question, you know, I'm going to invoke Justice [Elena] Kagan's description, which is perfectly put. When she was in her confirmation hearing she said she was not going to grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and I think in an area where precedent continues to be pressed and litigated as is true of [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey it would be particularly wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge. So if I express a view on a precedent it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case."

