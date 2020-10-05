The Lincoln Project uses leaked recording to slam GOP senator in brutal new ad
A new ad went live on The Lincoln Project Monday that exposed Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) “extensive ties to the special interest group responsible for the controversial Pebble Mine.”
In the ad, Pebble Mine executives discuss their power and control over Sullivan.
“Dan Sullivan has shown Alaskans where his loyalties lie,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Alaskans deserve a Senator who will listen to their concerns and will act in their best interest, not special interest. Dan Sullivan doesn’t represent Alaska’s values.”
Pebble Mine is a very large porphyry copper, gold, and molybdenum mineral deposit in the Bristol Bay region of Southwest Alaska. Mine developers are seeking federal permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Engineering. The project is expected to take three years once state permitting is in place, should it be approved.
Sullivan has ramped up his denial of support for Pebble Mine.
Given the lies of Pebble’s leadership, the record needs to be set straight.
[1/3]
— Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) September 25, 2020
Let me be even more clear: I oppose Pebble Mine. No Pebble Mine.
[3/3]
— Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) September 25, 2020
