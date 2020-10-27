‘The opposite of exceptional’: Foreign journalists stunned by dysfunction of America’s 2020 election
Veteran foreign correspondents covering America’s 2020 presidential election say that the United States is acting much more like a banana republic than a stable democracy.
In interviews with The New Yorker, some of the reporters even gloated about how far America had fallen, as they were used to receiving lectures from the United States about the importance of respecting free and fair elections.
“It is stunning for me, as an African, reporting on it, that the same things that America has been lecturing Africa on appear to be happening right here,” Larry Madowo, a Kenyan-born BBC journalist, tells The New Yorker.
“In so many ways, you’re the opposite of… exceptional,” Dutch reporter Arjen van der Horst tells the publication.
Jesper Steinmetz, a Danish journalist, tells The New Yorker that this election should dispel “his notion among Americans that you seem more free than the rest of us.”
The journalists point to rampant inequality, the high cost of health care, and President Donald Trump’s misinformation-filled tweets about the election as reasons for concern over the country’s well being.
Abderrahim Foukara, a reporter for Al Jazeera, tells The New Yorker that most people from around the world are nonetheless watching the race intensely.
“Nothing that happens in the United States spares—whether good, bad, or ugly—the rest of the world,” he says.
West Virginia voter: ‘I’ll probably vote for Donald Trump’ because ‘he keeps the people to the TV set’
A group of West Virginia voters explained their voting choices to MSNBC on Monday.
"I don't have TV, I don't have internet," one woman said. "I'm pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of around here are because we're poor. I don't know nothing about Joe [Biden]. I ain't never heard nothing about him at all. Donald Trump, I know a little bit about him because of the past couple of years."
"I'll probably vote for Donald Trump," Jeff Kibbey told MSNBC. "He keeps the people to the TV set."
"One, Trump is good," Francis Senter insisted. "Biden -- however you pronounce his name -- is good too. But like I say, I can't judge either one of them. It's the same community it ain't never going to change because if it was going to change it wouldn't look like this right here."
White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump's re-election is a lost cause.
"BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app," reported Jane Lytvynenko. "In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America."
Clinical psychologist predicts what life after Trump will be like — and how the president will respond if he loses
Clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Blotcky, Ph.D. spoke to Raw Story Tuesday to walk through what he thinks voters will see from President Donald Trump in the upcoming week ahead of the election.
While Dr. Blotcky isn't part of the "Duty To Warn" movement, he does support it and he explained how mental health experts have been able to diagnose the president without ever having him sit in their offices.