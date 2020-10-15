‘The rebel alliance has arrived’: Dem operative mocks Trump campaign ‘Death Star’ after Biden raises $380 million

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden last month raised a record-shattering $383 million for the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign — and one former Obama speechwriter went on CNN Thursday to take a victory lap.

During a discussion of the 2020 campaign, former Obama speechwriter David Lit noted that Trump’s campaign has run into a cash crunch during a time when Biden’s campaign is raising money hand over fist.

“You’ll remember, the Trump campaign was supposed to be the Death Star,” he said. “They called it the Death Star! And apparently the Rebel Alliance has arrived and they brought reinforcements.”

Litt then outlined why Biden’s massive $383 million haul is so important.

“What we’re seeing is an enormous amount of support, and one of the most important numbers within that number is the percentage of those donations that come from small-dollar donors, who can give again before the end of this election cycle… who represent not just a couple of big names writing a couple of checks, but represent enthusiasm for the candidate,” he said.

Even conservative CNN guest Scott Jennings admitted that the massive cash haul would be helpful to Democrats in the home stretch of the race — and he all but begged conservatives to “open up your wallet” to give money to the GOP.

