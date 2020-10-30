The coronavirus surge is a live threat to Trump’s already-weak campaign
Many medical experts are voicing concerns that as winter draws closer, the coronavirus pandemic will continue to worsen in the United States and other countries. Surges in the number of infections are occurring in many different parts of the U.S., and Vox’s Julia Belluz — the week before the presidential election — is reporting that according to polls, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is hurting the most in places where COVID-19 is rising the most.
“The third — and largest — coronavirus wave is hitting the U.S. just in time for the presidential election, with surges in key midwestern swing states,” Belluz observes. “Numerous polls suggest voters may be taking their pandemic pain and panic with them to the ballot boxes in these places: President Donald Trump isn’t just down in national polls — he’s faring especially poorly in battlegrounds where infection rates are spiking.”
Belluz cites Wisconsin and Michigan as two states where Trump isn’t doing well in recent polls and where coronavirus infections have been surging.
“According to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls, likely voters in Michigan have put Biden ahead of Trump 51% to 44%, while a Financial Times analysis of RealClearPolitics polling data gives (former Vice President Joe) Biden a 7.9-point lead,” Belluz notes. “In Wisconsin, the Post-ABC polls favor Biden by a stunning 17 points, and again, the FT finding was more modest — a 6.8-point edge for Biden. Registered voters also favor Biden in both states, according to the Post-ABC, which found the Democrat is more trusted when it comes to the pandemic response than Trump.”
Belluz adds, “In states that border Wisconsin, including Iowa and Minnesota, Biden is also polling well, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis. In Iowa, a RABA Research poll has Biden at 50% and Trump at 46%; a Gravis Marketing survey has Biden carrying Minnesota by 14 points.”
Mike Greenfield, CEO of Change Research, told Vox that Biden “is doing well everywhere — but his leads are even more solid in places where the coronavirus is hitting the hardest…. We suspect that Biden’s especially strong lead in Wisconsin is the result of people seeing the ineffectiveness of Trump’s policies in that state.”
Vox also interviewed Amesh A. Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. Adalja told Vox, “(People in) places that were hit hard or are currently being hit hard are going to be looking to some solutions for their day-to-day problems….. (They) may be looking to find a solution in the other candidate.”
2020 Election
Ariana Grande drops sultry new album, backs Biden
Ariana Grande had the twitterati abuzz Friday after dropping her third album in three years, a pandemic-era meld of juicy pop and soulful R&B that sees the superstar's soaring vocals turn increasingly carnal.
After releasing the title track "positions" last week along with a presidential cosplay music video -- in which Grande and her all-female aides conduct White House business looking very Jackie O -- the 27-year-old issued her sixth studio album days before a US election playing out during a still-raging pandemic.
"love u so much i am so so grateful and excited," she wrote on Instagram hours before the album's release. "can't stop cryin. hooooooooooo."
2020 Election
Older Americans believe ‘fake news’ on social media at overwhelming rates — and there’s a scientific reason for it: report
An Oxford study published in July found that the baby boomer generation was showing signs of cognitive decline earlier than previous generations -- and it wasn't all related to dementia.
“Older adults consume more misinformation and are more likely to share misinformation,” Briony Swire-Thompson, a senior research scientist at Northeastern University who specializes in social media networks, told The Huffington Post. In fact, social media users over the age of 65 shared more fake news than any other age group and seven times more than users between the ages of 18 and 29. The Huffington Post reported that President Donald J. Trump has so far "dedicated almost half of his reelection campaign budget to Facebook ads — many of which include blatant misinformation — to users over 65 years old."
2020 Election
These disturbing facts about Trump show his abnormal mental state is an existential threat to humanity
We have four days to go before the most consequential election in our lifetimes. Simply put, Trump is a menace to our country. It is undeniable. And it is beyond alarming.
This is not a partisan issue. Some Republicans understand Trump’s menace well and are outspoken.
George Conway—a lifelong Republican and co-founder of the Lincoln Project—sums it up best, telling us: “The country won’t last four more years with his pathological lying, his contempt for the rule of law, and his attacks on democracy.”
Lifelong Republican and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci told us this: “Trump has failed all Americans on every possible level. His bravado and false narratives cannot cover up his harmful and damaging presidency.”