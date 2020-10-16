‘The Trump stink’: White House officials panicked no one will hire them if the president crashes and burns
President Donald Trump is trailing significantly in the polls at the moment, and some current White House officials are already worried that they will have a tough time finding work should he crash and burn in the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that many Trump staffers and GOP operatives are worried that their reputations have been at least temporarily ruined by their decision to work for the president, who at the moment appears likely to lose the election in less than three weeks.
“I have a buddy in the administration who is starting to quietly move his resume around and he’s noticed people who he thought would be quicker to respond to inquiries have been less so,” said one GOP operative. “He called it ‘the Trump stink. How much Trump stink is on my resume right now?’”
One Washington D.C.-based GOP strategist told the Post that Vice President Mike Pence’s staff will likely have a relatively easy time finding work, even though the hardcore Trump inner circle might have trouble.
“Pence’s staff will be insulated more,” argued another GOP strategist who still works in Washington. “Especially as after-action reports come out about the role he played and the impact he was able to have on bigger decisions. His team ends up in a different boat.”
Nonetheless, one Trump campaign staffer acknowledged to the Post that there will be a reluctance in corporate America to risk hurting their reputations by hiring a Trump official.
“There’s just that stigma of being a Trump person,” they said.
