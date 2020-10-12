The underground ‘Parthenon’ protecting Tokyo from floods
It has been called Japan’s underground “Parthenon”, a cavernous complex charged with protecting Tokyo and surrounding areas from catastrophic flooding — a risk experts warn is growing as climate change advances.
Above ground, there is little to give away the cathedral-like feat of engineering that forms the main reservoir of the Kasukabe flood tank, the largest facility of its kind in the world.
The immense structure — deep enough in some parts to hold the Statue of Liberty — funnels away and redirects excess water from storms and typhoons, protecting one of the globe’s most populous capitals.
Soaring pillars weighing 500 tonnes each support the main reservoir, a bare concrete tank the length of two football fields.
Staff at the facility in Saitama, north of Tokyo, are on constant alert, especially during Japan’s rainy and typhoon seasons from June to late October.
“In this area, torrential rain, typhoons and even daily rainfall can cause damage by submerging houses and roads,” the site’s chief, Nobuyuki Akiyama, told AFP.
The reservoir has helped reduce the number of homes affected by water damage in nearby areas by around 90 percent, he said.
In Tokyo alone — a city cut through by more than 100 rivers — there are 10 other underground reservoirs and three flood tunnels, and more flood-protection structures are being built.
And in western Japan’s Osaka, a flood facility similar to the Kasukabe reservoir is being built at a cost of 366 billion yen ($3.5 billion). Construction is scheduled to finish in 2044.
But experts warn more may be needed, as global warming makes what were previously once-a-century storms increasingly common, and catastrophic.
“Japan… has a climate in which floods and heavy rain tend to occur frequently,” says Kei Yoshimura, professor of meteorology at the University of Tokyo and expert on river flooding.
“But on top of that, now global warming is advancing,” Yoshimura told AFP.
– More typhoons –
In recent years, the rainy and typhoon seasons have brought regular destruction.
Massive flooding and landslides killed more than 80 people in west Japan this July, and a typhoon last year killed nearly one hundred people in the country’s east.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency says the number of typhoons a year that threaten Tokyo has jumped 1.5 times in the last four decades.
The Kasukabe reservoir is connected to a 6.3-kilometre (four-mile) tunnel and the system can release accumulated water into the nearby Edogawa river at a rate equivalent to discharging a 25-metre (83-foot) swimming pool every second, with the power of a jumbo-jet engine.
Built in 2006, at a cost of 230 billion yen ($2.2 billion), the facility swings into action around seven times a year.
Excess water flows in automatically, and operators pump it out from the main tank when it approaches capacity, Akiyama said.
This year it had already been used seven times by September, with water discharged twice after an unusually long rainy season, he added.
Official studies credit the single facility with having saved 148 billion yen in disaster clean-up costs so far.
Japan’s anti-flood systems are considered world-class, with the country having learnt bitter lessons from several major disasters after World War II.
But experts including Yoshimura say that infrastructure alone isn’t enough, especially with advancing climate change, and Japanese authorities have stepped up efforts in recent years to remind citizens to evacuate homes early when requested.
The Kasukabe system accepts visitors when it isn’t in use, in part to promote the importance of disaster management.
“I live on low ground, so floods are a clearer and more present danger than any other natural disasters,” he added.
“In the end, you can’t count on anyone but yourself.”
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
Telescopes capture supermassive black hole devouring star
Astronomers have captured the moment a supermassive black hole shredded a star the size of our Sun, releasing images Monday showing the devastating process in unprecedented detail.
Using telescopes from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), they were able to monitor light flaring from the process -- known as a tidal disruption event -- from a black hole just over 215 million light years from Earth.
They observed the star being physically torn apart as it was sucked into the black hole's giant maw.
"The idea of a black hole 'sucking in' a nearby star sounds like science fiction," said Matt Nicholl, a lecturer and Royal Astronomical Society research fellow at the University of Birmingham, lead author of Monday's study.
2020 Election
‘Appalling criminal conduct’: California GOP accused of operating fake ‘official’ ballot drop boxes
California's top election official is investigating reports that the state's Republican Party has set up unauthorized ballot drop boxes posing as "official" in several major counties, an illegal practice that could deceive voters into depositing their ballots at unsecure locations.
"Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes—especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes—is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement responding to reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.
Breaking Banner
Trump demands FBI focus on ‘radical left’ — one week after right-wing militants arrested for plotting kidnap of Dem governor
President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at multiple targets on Twitter, including his own FBI for purportedly failing to do enough to stop "radical left" protesters.
"The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!" wrote the president, who also referred to protesters in Portland, Oregon as "animals" who should be "put in jail" in an earlier tweet.