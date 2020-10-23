Quantcast
Connect with us

The vague rumors about Biden’s corruption are not meant to be comprehensible ‘outside the right-wing-media universe’: op-ed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Joe Biden (CNN)

When it comes to the pro-Trump camp’s latest attempts to paint Joe Biden and his son Hunter as self-dealing actors intent on enriching each other by using their famous last name, those who live in the Fox News bubble won’t feel a need to investigate the story for themselves. According to Anne Applebaum writing for The Atlantic, getting to the bottom of the story is besides the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applebaum writes that disseminators of the Biden corruption narrative are “creating a miasma, an atmosphere, a foggy world in which misdeeds might have taken place, and in which corruption might have happened. They are also providing the raw material from which more elaborate stories can be constructed.”

As demonstrated in 2016, email dumps are an ideal source for this kind of “raw material,” since people’s private conversations can be endlessly taken out of context.

“…just as the misuse of grammar can make someone sound illiterate, a note meant for one person’s eyes can look jarringly out of place when it appears in, say, a newspaper.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump appears to have pocketed $123,000 from Libyan dictator Muammar el-Qaddafi: NYT bombshell

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

The information contained within President Donald Trump's continues to result in blockbuster stories by The New York Times.

On Friday, the newspaper focused on Trump's claims of philanthropy -- which don't always add up.

"In 2009, for example, he agreed to rent his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., to the Libyan dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, who hoped to stay in a tent on the grounds during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

NYT bombshell on Trump’s taxes proves his philanthropic claims ‘don’t always add up’

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

A new report by The New York Times Friday afternoon is diving into President Donald J. Trump's hidden financial records that "cast doubt on a number of his charitable commitments and show that most of his giving came from land deals that offset his income."

Trump wrote in his book, Trump 101: The Way to Success, “If you don’t give back, you’re never ever going to be fulfilled in life," but his philanthropic endeavors do not seem to add up. According to his tax records, The New York Times reported Friday that Trump has given back "at least $130 million since 2005, his second year as a reality TV star on NBC's The Apprentice. But of that amount, "the vast bulk of his charitable tax deductions, $119.3 million worth, came from simply agreeing not to develop land — in several cases, after he had shelved development plans."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump acts out his Superman fantasy for Florida seniors at campaign rally

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

It's not the first time President Donald J. Trump has acted out his apparent Superman fixation at one of his superspreader rallies - and it certainly doesn't appear it will be his last.

“In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer,” The Times reported earlier this month.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE