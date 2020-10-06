Quantcast
Connect with us

The View shreds ‘despicable’ Trump for endangering the lives of those around him

Published

1 min ago

on

The View co-hosts (Photo: Screen capture)

“The View” co-hosts were furious on Tuesday morning after watching President Donald Trump rip his mask off after arriving at the White House Monday afternoon. The president still has COVID-19 and is spreading the virus to anyone he comes in contact with. But he returned to the White House anyway, where a staff of 90 people will further be exposed to the virus..

ADVERTISEMENT

“How many people will take off their masks today because of the president?” asked Sara Haines, noting that Trump sets an example and that it has become a dangerous one.

Whoopi Goldberg agreed, noting that the rest of the United States doesn’t have anywhere near the level of healthcare that the president does and that everyday Americans are “not on equal footing here. So, if you think you can take off your mask — you cannot.”

“Imagine all the White House housekeepers, imagine the butlers, imagine all the staff that work to keep the White House running that he has now put in harm’s way,” Sunny Hostin noted. “Imagine the everyday people that want to serve the country and serve the first family. He’s putting them in harm’s way. Two White House housekeepers have tested positive. I think it was Chelsea Clinton that tweeted yesterday that she’s so close to many of those people and she fears for their lives. I mean what kind of man — not just president — what kind of man would act in this way, to endanger the lives of people that taking care of him and his family? It’s despicable. Despicable!”

Joy Behar couldn’t help but notice that the president was huffing and puffing as he climbed the stairs and she said that he seemed to be shaking.

“Here’s the thing: this guy has not learned anything,” she said. “He said he learned a lot. He’s learned nothing. Not only is he a bad businessman, but he’s also a bad politician.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that all Trump would have to do is say that he understands now how serious the disease is and why we should be taking it more seriously. It would have grown his base, she explained.

See the debate from the women below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate shakes hands with supporters before claiming Trump’s COVID-19 infection was inevitable: ‘That’s how viruses work’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin just after President Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis, Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn slammed lockdowns implemented to help stem the spread of the virus, specifically those that affect places of worship, the Citizen Times reports.

“Do we want to decide, ‘Hey, you know, you can tell me when to shut my church down, you can tell me when and where I can worship,’” he said. “Or we can say that, ‘Here in America, we decide to only kneel to Jesus Christ. And we will stand for flag because we are patriotic Americans.’”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox Business host compares Trump’s physician to North Korean ‘propaganda’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery this week compared President Donald Trump's doctor and the Trump White House to North Korean "propaganda."

Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center and is back at the White House. Kennedy, during an appearance on the Fox News program "Outnumbered" on Monday, October 5, was highly critical of the Trump White House and Trump's doctor, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, for being evasive about the president's condition.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s boast about feeling better ‘didn’t pass the laugh test’ with voters: GOP adviser

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump had an opportunity to connect with voters over the dangers of contracting COVID-19, but blew it by getting himself released from Walter Reed Medical Center and then boasting he feels better than he felt 20 years ago.

GOP consultants looking at the president's declining poll number showing many voters expressing dissatisfaction with his bungling of the coronavirus pandemic, said the president could have gained some sympathy by admitting how it devastated his health after sending him to the hospital. Instead, they pointed out, he turned around and said it was no big deal -- the same thing he has been telling his base for months.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE