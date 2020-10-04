Quantcast
Connect with us

The White House is empty and aides don’t know what they’re supposed to be doing: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump signs S. 3021- America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The New York Times reported that the White House is very quiet in absence of the president and top aides have no idea what they’re supposed to be doing.

According to the report, it is ordinarily quiet when the president is out of the West Wing because the staff follows the president wherever they go. In this case, it’s even more vacant as staff is quarantining at home after aide Hope Hicks and other staffers quickly spread the coronavirus through the White House. There’s no one barking orders, as the chief of staff, former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), is at the hospital with the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Missing as well in recent days has been a deployment of West Wing staff members, including Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, and some communications staff members like Julia Hahn and Ben Williamson, who have been working out of Mr. Pence’s office on Capitol Hill in preparation for the expected Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Mr. Pence himself was working from his residence over the weekend,” the Times said.

Under a normal administration, Coney Barrott would be being prepared by the White House team for her upcoming hearing at the Senate. Given COVID-19 has taken down top Republican senators, however, the vote might not happen if the senators are still contagious or struggling with the impact of the virus.

Meadows being MIA is unusual for any administration. Still, in Trump World, the staff has been frustrated with the way he operates, “neglecting to relay messages to the president from agency leaders who ask to speak with him and giving off the impression that he is focused solely on trying to score a legislative victory for himself to please the boss,” said the Times.

On Capitol Hill, Trump’s allies have been disturbed by the way that Meadows is managing the crisis.

“On Saturday, Mr. Meadows contradicted the everything-is-fine message delivered by the president’s physician, telling reporters, ‘we’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,’ on the assumption that he would not be identified,” the report also said. “Mr. Meadows, however, was caught on camera speaking to the reporters, making it clear that he was the source of the grimmer update.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump reportedly flipped out, asking who gave the quote to the press.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the White House staff were told not to come to work if they were experiencing symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having extensive contact with Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany came to the office on Friday and some of Saturday, without wearing a mask. The White House described her as “essential” and claimed she tested negative, so she could ignore CDC guidelines to quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

First lady says she doesn’t want to put Secret Service agents ‘in harm’s way’ — the way Trump just did

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

In a juxtaposition to her husband's recent moves to ride in a car around the hospital, First lady Melania Trump says she has not visited the president at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure for the health and well-being of Secret Service members.

During an interview Sunday evening on MSNBC's The Week with Joshua Johnson, NBC News' Deepa Shivaram said, "We just did receive news from NBC's Peter Alexander putting out a note that the first lady herself...there's a note saying the reason she hasn't visited her husband at Walter Reed is because she didn't want to put those Secret Service agents and driver in harms' way and expose them to COVID."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump aide condescends to female host when she asks about Trump’s PR stunt: ‘You’re being a little bit silly’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, appeared on CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera Sunday to discuss the president's publicity stunt outside of Walter Reed Medical Center. The result was condescension and chaos.

Cabrera kicked off the interview with the pointed question, "Why did the president leave the hospital for this publicity stunt?"

"Couple of things I want to tell you," Miller said. "I want to tell you about two conversations with the president. One about 15 hours and one yesterday. When I had a lengthy conversation with him yesterday, he said two more things. Number one, we're going to defeat this virus. He's going to defeat it. We're going to defeat it as a country and go win this campaign. He said another thing I found important. He said be careful. Wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. If you can't socially distance, wear a mask. Be careful. Very important message from the president."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 despite exposure to Trump during debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus for the third time, despite exposure to the virus from President Donald Trump's team during the first presidential debate Tuesday, his campaign team said in a release Sunday.

Trump and his team arrived so late to the debate that they weren't tested before entering the room. They also didn't socially distance and weren't wearing masks. It has prompted conspiracy theories that Trump intentionally arrived late so he wouldn't be refused entry due to being COVID-positive. There's no confirmation of that, however.

Biden, his family, and the campaign team wore masks throughout the debate and socially distanced. Biden himself was the only person in the team to remove his mask for the debate. The president even went so far as to mock Biden for wearing his mask, which he claimed covers Biden's whole face.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE