‘There’s virtually no hope’: Larry Kudlow says Trump is ‘pulling the plug’ on stimulus deal — again
The Trump administration is “pulling the plug” on stimulus negotiations, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.
In an interview with Fox News, Kudlow claimed that there is “no hope” that a pandemic relief bill will be negotiated before the November election. The White House adviser also suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the failure.
“Our team now believes that the Speaker has no intention of compromising on key issues,” Kudlow said. “She is going to hold up key assistance, like the PPP small business assistance and unemployment assistance. She is stringing us along and basically we think there’s virtually no hope.”
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo reported that Kudlow said that the White House is “pulling the plug” on negotiations.
"Game over" no stimulous before election – @larry_kudlow told me. "We are pulling the plug Also @SpeakerPelosi sent a letter to @USTreasury secy @stevenmnuchin1 but @politico published it before mnuchin received it" #LEAKS more tonight @MariaWallStreet @FoxBusiness
— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) October 29, 2020
It’s not the first time the White House has walked away from negotiations.
Earlier this month, Trump said that he was halting talks with Democrats but then reversed himself hours later.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Hackers steal $2.3 million from Wisconsin GOP’s Trump reelection fund
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party was targeted by hackers, who made off with $2.3 million from a campaign's federal account which was being used to help President Donald Trump.
According to the report, "the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump's reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors."
2020 Election
MSNBC host shuts down Trump adviser’s deflection: ‘Hunter Biden isn’t running for president’
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked White House trade adviser Peter Navarro if President Donald Trump should disclose which lender he owes $421 million to.
"From a national security perspective, do you think we need to know who President Trump personally owes $400 million to in the next four years?" Ruhle asked. "It would be normal to disclose who they owe that money to."
Navarro appeared to interpret the question as an attack on the president.
"Do you think we ought to know more about Hunter Biden's laptop?" the trade adviser replied. "So let's not go there. We've had a really good conversation for your viewers. I think when we stick on the policy, I think that's really important. At this stage, if we can just -- as we do the closing arguments on each side -- stay on policy, I think that'd be really good."