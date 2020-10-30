These disturbing facts about Trump show his abnormal mental state is an existential threat to humanity

We have four days to go before the most consequential election in our lifetimes. Simply put, Trump is a menace to our country. It is undeniable. And it is beyond alarming.

This is not a partisan issue. Some Republicans understand Trump’s menace well and are outspoken.

George Conway—a lifelong Republican and co-founder of the Lincoln Project—sums it up best, telling us: “The country won’t last four more years with his pathological lying, his contempt for the rule of law, and his attacks on democracy.”

Lifelong Republican and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci told us this: “Trump has failed all Americans on every possible level. His bravado and false narratives cannot cover up his harmful and damaging presidency.”

But do not just take our word for it. Let us examine Trump’s menacing behavior as President. Here are a few disturbing examples:

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been an unmitigated failure. More than 226,000 Americans have died in seven months, and most of those could have been prevented. This will go down as one of the biggest and deadliest catastrophes in American history—virtually all of it because of Trump’s dishonesty and cruelty and ineptitude. Trump admits that he lied to us about the pandemic from the very beginning. He continues to lie about the imminence of a vaccine. And his claim that we have “turned the corner” on the coronavirus could not be further from the truth.

He pushed governors to open their economies and schools too early during the pandemic—against the recommendations of our public health experts. He threatened to withhold federal funds from governors who are not loyal to him. The result has been spikes and surges of the coronavirus throughout the country.

He is a terrible role model because he will not wear a mask and social distance in public. Worse than that, he ridicules others who do. He continues to host super-spreader campaign rallies.

The pandemic has devastated the American economy. Under Trump’s watch, 11 million jobs are still lost—and the recession continues. Unbelievably, he wants to take credit for re-energizing the economy when it was his incomprehensible behavior that caused the recession in the first place.

He approved of children being separated from their families at the border and placed in cages. Parents of 545 children are still missing.

He has actively tried to sabotage the free press. And he has been unable to tolerate peaceful protests. In some cases, he has tried to provoke and incite violence.

He has undermined science and the truth. He does not value experts. To him, all that matters are his self-promoting narratives, no matter how false.

The executive branch and the judicial branch are independent. Trump has made the judicial branch his personal arm of protection. He expects the Attorney General and the Department of Justice to protect him from all investigations of his corrupt acts.

He conducts foreign policy based on what will benefit him personally or politically—not on what will help the country.

He has invited Russian interference into our 2020 election.

Many of his closest White House associates have been charged with felonies.

Let us not forget that he was impeached for his underhanded and corrupt dealings with Ukraine.

He rushed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court so that she could rule in his favor on an election case.

Donald Trump is incapable of being a leader. He cannot govern. He does not give a damn about the American people. All he cares about is his self-aggrandizement and his self-preservation. And he longs to be a dictator–not a democratic public servant.

Even the White House Chief of Staff admits that his boss is a failure. On Sunday, Mark Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper: “We’re not going to control the pandemic.” This is the first public admission that Donald Trump cannot do the job of President of the United States. We already knew it: just ask the 226,000 families who have lost a loved one to a virus that could have been contained and defeated.

As his niece Mary Trump says: “If he wins, it’s over. Democracy is over. The western alliance is over. We’ll be entering an incredibly dark period of autocracy on a global scale.”

Everything can be lost at the hands of a menacing leader—like Donald Trump.

Trump’s being an existential threat to humanity is not a diagnosis, it’s a demonstrable fact.

Alan D. Blotcky, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Birmingham, Alabama.

Seth D. Norrholm, PhD, is Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan.

David M. Reiss, MD, is a psychiatrist in Rancho Santa Fe, California.