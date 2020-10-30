Quantcast
Connect with us

These three states will be hit hardest by Trump’s abrupt census cutoff

Published

2 hours ago

on

Critics of Trump say his habit of speaking in derogatory terms about immigrants encourages white supremacists. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

Texas, Florida, and California, with their increasing populations of hard-to-count demographics, could lose devastating amounts of federal funding due to the botched 2020 census.

Government money used to fund social programs like medical care, food stamps, and education are allocated based on the census. Though not in a direct per-capita ratio, a lower population count definitively means less funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

California, Texas, and Florida, with proportionally high and growing populations of Black, immigrant and Latinx residents, have a lot at stake. These populations, known to be hard to count in the census, will be even more undercounted with the early cutoff.

California tops the list when it comes to population-based federal funds (it received around $171 billion in 2017) and its population is around 39 percent Latinx and 27 percent immigrant as of 2018. It isn’t surprising, then, that “three in four Californians belong to at least one demographic group that is ‘hard to count’ and that the state loses roughly $2,000 annually for every Californian not counted.”

Having received $101 billion in census-based funding in 2017, Texas could receive $800 billion over the next ten years if the census goes smoothly. But Texas has the second-largest Latinx population in the country, and undercounts near the Mexican border, where immigrant, Black, and Latinx populations tend to be concentrated, are already severe.

Texas could lose $300 million per year of federal funding for just a one percent undercount, and in a state where 60 percent of uninsured residents are Latinx, this loss could depreciate already less-than-universal Medicare coverage for this vulnerable population. Southwest Texas, near the border, has already been hit harder than most other regions in the state by Covid-19.

Florida, which received $86 billion in 2017 from census-allocated funds and would be set to receive around that amount or more annually for the next decade if counted properly, also has high proportions of Black and Latinx residents (around 17 percent and 26 percent respectively) that are likely to be heavily undercounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This state relies heavily on federal funding for infrastructure and disaster relief due to its high proportion of natural disasters. An undercount could put disaster recovery efforts at risk, especially in more rural areas where the effects of reduced spending are felt most keenly.

This could cost lives in already vulnerable communities. Hard-to-count demographics will be sharply underrepresented in the census when they need federal resources most.

For the next ten years, and further decades to come, the growing Black, Latinx, and immigrant communities of these states will be particularly vulnerable. And because of the moved-up deadline, it will be in the GOP’s purview to disempower them—no matter who comes out on top this upcoming Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

The coronavirus surge is a live threat to Trump’s already-weak campaign

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Many medical experts are voicing concerns that as winter draws closer, the coronavirus pandemic will continue to worsen in the United States and other countries. Surges in the number of infections are occurring in many different parts of the U.S., and Vox's Julia Belluz — the week before the presidential election — is reporting that according to polls, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is hurting the most in places where COVID-19 is rising the most.

"The third — and largest — coronavirus wave is hitting the U.S. just in time for the presidential election, with surges in key midwestern swing states," Belluz observes. "Numerous polls suggest voters may be taking their pandemic pain and panic with them to the ballot boxes in these places: President Donald Trump isn't just down in national polls — he's faring especially poorly in battlegrounds where infection rates are spiking."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Older Americans believe ‘fake news’ on social media at overwhelming rates — and there’s a scientific reason for it: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

An Oxford study published in July found that the baby boomer generation was showing signs of cognitive decline earlier than previous generations -- and it wasn't all related to dementia.

“Older adults consume more misinformation and are more likely to share misinformation,” Briony Swire-Thompson, a senior research scientist at Northeastern University who specializes in social media networks, told The Huffington Post. In fact, social media users over the age of 65 shared more fake news than any other age group and seven times more than users between the ages of 18 and 29. The Huffington Post reported that President Donald J. Trump has so far "dedicated almost half of his reelection campaign budget to Facebook ads — many of which include blatant misinformation — to users over 65 years old."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump rants about his steroid treatment: ‘It was like God touched my shoulder’

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

During a speech in Michigan this Friday, President Trump talked about his battle with coronavirus, adding that his administration has done an "incredible job" handling the pandemic.

During his rant, Trump mentioned the course of treatment he received after contracting the virus.

"They gave me something called Regeneron," Trump said, partially addressing a group of pro-Trump nuns attending the rally. "The next morning, Sister, I woke up, and it was like God touched my shoulder ... I said, let me at 'em."

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE