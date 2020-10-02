Quantcast
Third member of the press has tested positive for COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, delivers remarks and talks to members of the press Friday, April 17,2020, in the James S. Brady White House Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

The White House Communications Agency has emailed reporters to let them know that a third member of press has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual’s name has not been released at this time.

CNN Senior Reporter Oliver Darcy reported, “The individual was at the White House on Saturday in the Rose Garden and Sunday, in the in-town pool vans and briefing room. The individual began experiencing minor symptoms late Wednesday.”

2020 Election

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests negative for COVID

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested negative for COVID-19, her office reported on Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician," deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill posted on Twitter.

"Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative," he noted.

Speaker Pelosi is second in the line of succession and would ascend to the presidency if anything happened to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Breaking Banner

Fort Worth cop fired for racist Facebook post endorsing violence against Black men

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired for a “racially insensitive and grossly inappropriate” post he shared on Facebook, CBS11 reports.

Officer Roger Ballard was placed on restricted duty pending an investigation into the post where he allegedly shared an image showing a Black man laying in a coffin with the caption, “The face you make when you don’t understand ‘stop resisting.'”

Police say Ballard, who has been on the force for 18 years, was placed on “indefinite suspension,” which is equivalent to termination.

2020 Election

What the 25th Amendment says about presidents who are 'unable' to serve

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be out of a job after the New York Times reported that in spring 2017 – months into President Donald Trump’s administration – he talked about recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

The revelation follows an unsigned Sept. 5 New York Times op-ed reporting that Trump’s Cabinet members had also discussed using the 25th Amendment, but decided against it to avoid causing a “constitutional crisis.”

