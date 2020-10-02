Third member of the press has tested positive for COVID-19
The White House Communications Agency has emailed reporters to let them know that a third member of press has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual’s name has not been released at this time.
CNN Senior Reporter Oliver Darcy reported, “The individual was at the White House on Saturday in the Rose Garden and Sunday, in the in-town pool vans and briefing room. The individual began experiencing minor symptoms late Wednesday.”
