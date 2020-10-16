This abortion-hating Mormon never voted for a Democrat – but now she is voting for Biden
Kaitlyn Brower Dressman is a medical doctor and active sixth-generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is “deeply committed to protecting the lives, rights and health of as many people as possible, both born and unborn,” but she isn’t voting for the pro-life anti-abortion candidate in 2020. She’s voting for former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“I have also never voted for a Democrat for federal office. But, in keeping with my belief that every human being is a child of God of infinite worth and divine purpose, and that every life, both born and unborn matters, I will be voting this November for Joe Biden,” she wrote in The Salt Lake Tribune. “Fellow responsible pro-life voters must also put aside partisan rhetoric, thoroughly examine credible data, and vote for the presidential candidate who will utilize evidence-based policy to most effectively prevent abortions.”
Bower Dressman added, “Democratic presidents have been three to six times more effective at reducing abortions since Roe v. Wade than Republican presidents. Pro-life voters can either focus on the end goal of eliminating as many abortions as possible, or they can continue pushing counterproductive restrictions that are proven ineffective at reaching their goal. They cannot continue to both pursue their preferred policy and reach their end goal.”
She issued a call to action next.
“Until Republicans address this mismatch and turn to evidence-based abortion policy, a vote for a Republican president is a vote for more abortions. If you’re a single-issue pro-life voter who is actually concerned about protecting fetal lives, you’ll vote blue, not red,” she said. “Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama saw a significantly greater reduction in the abortion rate during their administration than we have seen under President Donald Trump.”
Trump is mainstreaming a poisonous delusion that makes it harder to protect kids from sexual abuse
Last night, during the shameful town hall NBC gave Donald Trump so he could avoid another humiliating debate defeat at Joe Biden's hands, Trump played the same game with QAnon that he does with white supremacists and right wing terrorists: Played dumb while giving winking encouragement to his more unhinged followers.
Topics for final presidential debate announced and boy will Donald Trump be in trouble
NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker has just announced the topics for the final presidential debate next week on October 22 in Tennessee.
There are six topics, most of which are policy-driven topics, where Trump routinely is challenged. They were chosen by Welker, and released through the Commission on Presidential Debates, as the Associated Press reports.
They are: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.
Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been panned by Republicans and Democrats alike, and his approval rating on the issue, which most Americans place as the most important, is 57.4% disapprove, and just 39.8% approve, according to FiveThirtyEight's analysis.
Montana GOP candidate attends concert linked to outbreak as state sees record number of COVID-19 infections
Health officials in Montana are sounding the alarm as the state sees a record number of increased COVID-19 cases threatening to overwhelm the local health care system. In total, there are now 21, 595 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Oct. 16. So far 235 people have died of the virus and 986 hospitalizations have occurred.
An outdoor concert held on Oct. 3 in Helena is now being blamed for several new COVID-19 cases in the state. Republican candidate for governor U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte attended the concert. The state did approve the event, but it took some heat as the COVID-19 public health regulations limit public events to less than 250 people.