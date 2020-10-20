This chart shows how Biden is chipping away at two of Trump’s key voting groups
Polls suggest that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in good shape heading into the 2020 presidential election — and a detailed analysis of polling demographics explains why.
Cook Political editor Dave Wasserman has posted a chart on his Twitter account that shows how well Biden is polling with different demographic groups compared to how Hillary Clinton polled with those groups in 2016.
The big picture shows that Biden is polling significantly better among white voters without a college degree and voters aged 65 and above than Clinton did four years ago.
While Biden is still losing to Trump among non-college whites, polls taken in October 2020 show him garnering around 39 percent of their vote, whereas Clinton in the final polls of 2016 garnered only 30 percent.
Even more significantly, the October 2020 polls show Biden beating Trump among voters aged 65 and above by garnering 53 percent of the senior vote compared to 44 percent for Trump.
This is a stark reversal from 2016, when the final polls showed Clinton losing seniors to Trump by a tally of 44 percent to 49 percent.
Here's my latest running average of demographic splits in national live-interview polls w/ new NYT/Siena added in. Biden's surged w/ 65+ between Sept. and Oct., but just a big a deal is the steady decline in undecided/third party since June/July (and vs. '16, of course). pic.twitter.com/TZDBta582B
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump holds trainwreck LGBTQ event for dad’s reelection: ‘Prior to politics, he supported gays’
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, this week campaigned for her father's reelection at a LGBTQ Pride event.
The event was said to have around a dozen people in attendance and was co-headlined by former White House official Richard Grenell.
"I know what my father believes in," Trump said at one point. "Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA plus!"
Many commenters noted that she omitted the "T" from LGBTQ, which stands for transgender people.
"This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen," Molly Jong-Fast wrote.
Watch the video clips and read some of the comments below.
USA TODAY shatters four decades of tradition as it endorses Joe Biden for president
On Tuesday, the USA TODAY editorial board published an endorsement of Joe Biden for president — the first time they have ever affirmatively endorsed a presidential candidate in the 38-year history of the paper.
"Recent polls show that more than 90% of voters have decided between Biden and Trump, and nothing at this point will change their minds," wrote the board. "This editorial is for those of you who are still uncertain about which candidate to vote for, or whether to vote at all. It’s also for those who settled on Trump but might be having last-minute doubts. Maybe you backed Trump the last time around because you hoped he’d shake things up in Washington or bring back blue-collar jobs. Maybe you liked his populist, anti-elitist message. Maybe you couldn’t stomach the idea of supporting a Democrat as polarizing as Clinton. Maybe you cast a ballot for a minor party candidate, or just stayed home."
Trump making panicked calls to 2016 election team for help ‘salvaging’ his collapsing campaign: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump has been working the phones day and night, calling supporters who worked on his successful 2016 presidential campaign for advice on how to turn around his 2020 re-election campaign.
With two weeks to go, a campaign war chest that is on the verge of being depleted, and polls showing he may lose in a landslide, the president is reportedly reaching out for both advice and reassurances that his political career is not at an end.